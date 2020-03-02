Target Corp. is bringing Boar’s Head brand cheeses and meats to its brick-and-mortar stores. The retailer is adding 50 to 200 products from the brand to up to 200 locations in 2020, with offerings to include provolone cheese slices and maple-glazed turkey breast, Bloomberg reported.

Boar’s Head, which is now based in Florida, was established by Frank Brunckhorst in 1905. A longtime part of the grocery stores and delis of New York City, the brand is now found in grocery stores across the nation.

“They’re an incredible brand with a long history,” said Stephanie Lundquist, Target’s executive vice president and president of food and beverage. “We’ve been in conversations with them for some time.”

The Boar’s Head products coming to Target are said to include salads and grab-and-go sandwiches. They have been in some stores in New York for the past couple of months.

The partnership is said not to include any exclusive items, and it is not known of the brand will grow into all of the 1,800 U.S. Target stores. In addition to its full-size stores, Target has over 100 smaller locations in college campuses and urban areas with a broader assortment of grab-and-go items.

Target’s Good & Gather private grocery brand will grow from 600 to 2,000 products in 2020, while the retailer’s comparable sales of food and beverages have grown for nine quarters.

The rollout is said to be Target’s newest effort to make deeper connections with famous consumer brands. In October, news surfaced that the Walt Disney Company and Target rolled out the Disney store at Target in 25 select stores along with a complementary web experience. Customers can shop a Disney assortment of 450 items.

The store, as well as the online experience, was to also highlight Disney merchandise from “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The retailer was to provide more than 100 exclusive products from the highly anticipated theatrical releases in addition to “The Mandalorian,” which was landing on Disney+, and “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.”