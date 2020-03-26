Retail

Target Updates COVID-19 Results; Will Reconfigure Stores

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Target

Talk about mixed emotions. Target released an updated financial report Wednesday (March 25) that shows dramatically increased revenue booked since the COVID-19 crisis shut down non-essential stores. It is a look at what the retail industry can expect as other essential retailers report results as March closes.

For the first three weeks of the first quarter, which began on Feb. 2, Target’s total company comparable sales and category mix were in line with expectations and prior financial guidance. Beginning with the fourth week of February and into the first part of March, Target saw an increase in traffic and in-store comps. For the month of February, its total comparable sales increased 3.8 percent. Then came March.

Beginning in mid-March, the company experienced what it says was “an even stronger surge in traffic and sales, with category mix heavily concentrated in the Essentials and Food & Beverage categories.” Increased sales were also seen in Home Office and Entertainment, while Apparel & Accessories dropped. “Month-to-date in March, overall comparable sales are more than 20 percent above last year, with comparable sales in Essentials and Food & Beverage up more than 50 percent. During that same period, comparable sales in Apparel & Accessories are down more than 20 percent compared with last year,” according to the company.

However, citing the uncertainty in consumer spending and the government relief plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, Target withdrew guidance for Q1 and the full year. “During these unprecedented times, the benefits of our strong balance sheet and diverse, multi-category assortment are particularly important,” said Michael Fiddelke, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “With the best team in retail focused on serving our guests, and ample financial capacity to navigate a highly uncertain outlook, we are confident that Target will emerge from the current environment with an even stronger guest relationship and continue to operate from a position of financial strength.”

Target also said Wednesday it will delay plans to remodel hundreds of stores, open new ones and increase curbside pickup. CEO Brian Cornell said the retailer will focus on a singular mission: providing food, medicine and other essential items during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview on CNBC, Cornell said he meets with his team every day to adapt to new shopping patterns. “None of us know how long this virus is going to last,” he said. “We don’t know when Americans are going to go back to work. Obviously, it’s great to wake up this morning and see that the stimulus package has been approved, but we don’t know all the details. So it’s been really hard for us to say how long will this go on.”

And how long will it go on? Apple said on Tuesday, in a leaked memo to staff obtained by Bloomberg, that the company is planning to reopen its retail stores “in the first half of April.” However, it noted that Apple will reopen the stores “on a staggered basis” and cautioned that changes on the ground could affect actual timelines.

Apple closed 458 retail stores across the world and initially said that it would reopen the stores on March 27. However, that was changed to “until further notice.”

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL SERIES:

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
16.6K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
8.0K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
6.0K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

Canada Canada
5.6K
Economy

Canadian SMB Confidence At Record Lows

5.4K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine
4.9K
Retail

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine

Pentagon Pentagon
4.9K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
4.7K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
4.1K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
4.0K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

revolut digital banking fintech revolut digital banking fintech
3.8K
Digital Banking

London Unicorn FinTech Revolut Rolls Out In The US 

SEC SEC
3.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC, Kik In Court Over Token Sale; Billionaire Tim Draper Eyes Investing In India’s Crypto Sector

WeWork wants SoftBank to keep up its end of the deal WeWork wants SoftBank to keep up its end of the deal
3.6K
Investments

WeWork To SoftBank: Hold Up Your End Of Our Deal

Drive-In Theatre sign Drive-In Theatre sign
3.6K
Coronavirus

Drive-Ins, Straight To Streaming And Keeping Cinema Alive In The Age Of Coronavirus

homes homes
3.5K
Coronavirus

Zillow Suspends Homebuying With Zillow Offers