Vuse Launches Vaping Ordering Website

With the coronavirus pandemic surging in the United States, Vuse is ramping up its efforts to sell its vaping products online.

On Wednesday (July 15), Vuse unveiled an “updated adult nicotine consumer-focused website” that will enable vapers to “customize and order their ideal vapor,” R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., the brand’s owner and part of the British American Tobacco Group (BAT), announced in a press release.

Through the website, “adult nicotine consumers” will be able to “personalize” their Vuse purchases by choosing “device colors, device wraps, flavors and nicotine strengths.”

Vuse contends that the site will be restricted to consumers 21 years of age or older, with the FDA having labeled teen vaping an “epidemic.” The vaping brand has tried to position itself as a leader in the fight against underage nicotine use, having launched an ad campaign last year to that effect.

In order to screen out younger users, Vuse said the “updated site will continue to require robust third-party age verification prior to purchase.”

“Our website may look brand-new, but our mission remains the same: We are committed to responsibly delivering enjoyable vapor products to adult nicotine consumers,” said Amy Harp, vice president of digital marketing and eCommerce at R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co, in a statement. “We believe vapor products can be marketed responsibly to ANCs without compromising on the quality and enjoyment they are looking for. This website was developed thoughtfully and diligently to meet our high standards for responsible marketing while delivering sought-after product access for our consumers.”

Vuse is in a fierce battle for market share with rival vaping brand Juul, whose investors include Altria Group, maker of Marlboro cigarettes.

Vuse was the second leading vaping brand as of last spring, according to Nielsen convenience store data, with a market share of 13.4 percent.

Juul has held the top spot for a couple of years now, with a market share of nearly 74 percent last year.