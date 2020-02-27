Retail

Walmart Takes Aim At Amazon Prime With Walmart+

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Walmart Targets Amazon With Walmart+, A Prime Competitor

Walmart, in a bid to stem eCommerce losses and compete more directly with Amazon, is working on a new endeavor called Walmart+ to compete with Prime, according to a report by CNBC.

Over the last year and a half, Walmart has been exploring the option of a paid subscription model that would offer certain perks Amazon wouldn’t be able to match.

Walmart could start testing the new program as soon as March. The news was first reported by Vox, and while a Walmart spokesperson confirmed the new initiative was called Walmart+, they didn’t offer any further details. 

The new membership program reportedly may include an option where customers could place orders through text. According to reports, no fee amount has yet been set for the subscription service. 

Membership in Amazon Prime costs $119 a year, and customers get unlimited one-day shipping along with access to Amazon’s streaming services, which include movies, TV and music. The logistics and eCommerce giant says it has over 150 million Prime members around the world. 

In trying to grow its customer base online, Walmart is looking to develop an eCommerce model that will be successful and competitive. 

Walmart does offer unlimited, same-day delivery of groceries for $98 a year. The new service would essentially be a rebrand of this.

The long-term vision for the program, according to Vox, is for the company to add more perks for customers, like discounts on prescriptions and fuel, as well as a service that would let shoppers check out without waiting in line.

Amazon has recently been targeting lower-income households, who tend to traditionally shop at Walmart. It added a Prime discount of 45 percent for people on government assistance, and it also has a monthly payment options. There are also ways for customers to pay for orders using cash.

Some Walmart executives had reportedly been less than enthusiastic in the past about the idea of a subscription service, saying that the company’s everyday low prices should be enough to entice shoppers to use Walmart as a shopping and eCommerce destination.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesco Tesco
3.3K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK
3.0K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK

fintech acquisitions fintech acquisitions
2.8K
Banking

JPMC CEO: Bank Plans FinTech, Other ‘Very Creative’ Acquisitions

Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids. Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids.
2.8K
Merchant Innovation

Venmo App Lets Parents Create Debit Card For Kids

2.7K
Amazon

Is Amazon’s Delivery ‘Purge’ A Boon To Last-Mile Rivals?

2.7K
International

COVID-19 Batters $2.5T Trade Show Events Industry

Vroozi and Strata to work together Vroozi and Strata to work together
2.6K
B2B Payments

Vroozi Expands Procure-To-Pay Offering Into UK

H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index
2.6K
Real Estate

Customer Experience Surpasses Brand, Price

UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news
2.4K
Digital Banking

UK FinTech B-Social Notches Extra £7.8M Before Rebranding

target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings
2.4K
eCommerce

Upswing In Sales Propels Target Into Top 10 eCommerce Sites

Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money, Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money,
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Ex-Microsoft Engineer Guilty Of Pilfering $10M In eCurrency

Uber Eats delivery Uber Eats delivery
2.3K
Personnel

Uber Ousts Uber Eats Head As It Looks To Stem Losses

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value
2.3K
Cryptocurrency

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value

Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter. Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter.
2.3K
Mastercard

Mastercard Warns Coronavirus Hit To Revenue In Q1

2.1K
B2B Payments

What New Payment Rails Miss About Solving B2B’s Remittance Challenge