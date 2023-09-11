Rent the Runway Struggles to Meet Soaring Consumer Demand
As consumers increasingly prioritize mindful consumption across various facets of their lives, rentals have emerged as a popular means of accessing new styles without the burden of commitment and excessive consumption of items that might only be used once or twice. This mindset has proven advantageous for Rent the Runway. However, when there is a surge in demand for a service, it becomes crucial to effectively meet that demand — a challenge the rental service company struggled with in the current quarter.