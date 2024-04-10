Jessica Alba Leaves Role at The Honest Company, Remains on Board

Jessica Alba is departing from her role as chief creative officer at The Honest Company.

Alba, who founded the personal care company, will remain on its board of directors, The Honest Company said in a Tuesday (April 9) press release.

“While there never would have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place to advance my founding vision and protect Honest’s reputation as an industry changemaker,” Alba said in the release. “As I transition, I look forward to contributing to the company’s success in my role on the board of directors as I redirect my focus on new projects and passions.”

This move comes after The Honest Company reported record quarterly sales and profits in the fourth quarter on March 6, according to the release.

The firm has also reported an updated “long-term growth vision,” the release said.

“As we reimagined the future of the business, we benefited greatly by having insights from our founder Jessica Alba,” Carla Vernón, CEO at The Honest Company, said in the release. “A true visionary, Jessica founded Honest with a desire to bring a higher standard for clean ingredients and sustainable design to baby and personal care products.”

The consumer goods company began in baby care and now also sells merchandise in categories such as beauty, personal care, wellness and household care.

Much of its brand loyalty may come from the company’s success at building a following on social media channels that includes 1 million Instagram followers and 2.2 million Facebook followers, likely in large part due to its being co-founded by Alba, a celebrity, PYMNTS reported March 6.

The Honest Company has expanded its physical retail presence while remaining committed to its online business. It offers subscriptions for its products through its website and has built a stronger brick-and-mortar presence that could help offset any weakness in the online channel.

For example, the company expanded its distribution to Walmart in July 2022, making its products available on the retailer’s website and saying it planned to have merchandise on the shelves of Walmart stores within months of that announcement.