As companies plan reopening and bringing employees back to the office, one question remains unclear: how will commuting work? Crowded trains and subways seem like a thing of the past in the COVID-era.

Uber and ServiceNow have partnered to provide one solution: ordering Uber for Business via the ServiceNow Workplace Safety Management app, according to a press release.

The new “Book Uber” feature in the app will allow employees to order rides and schedule arrival times, while also managing health screenings and reserving workspaces.

“In a pandemic environment, businesses will have to reimagine what every day work looks like — including commutes,” Global Head of Uber for Business Ronnie Gurion said in the press release. “Our partnership with ServiceNow allows employees who meet necessary health and safety checks to seamlessly unlock the ride booking function from within ServiceNow’s Workplace Safety Management app. It’s one way Uber can help companies and their employees transition into this new normal, whenever they are ready to do so.”

The ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite launched two months ago to help businesses manage workplace safety and employee health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Over 600 organization use the app, according to the press release.

ServiceNow predicted in April that over $7 trillion will be invested over the next three years to transform businesses for the virtual world.

“Our new integration with Uber for Business is helping businesses adapt and manage workplace and workforce readiness,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of employee workflow products, ServiceNow, in the release. “Through the power of the Now Platform, ServiceNow is helping our customers solve for once-in-a-generation challenges as they capitalize on the opportunities of digital transformation.”

In recent months Uber has added several safety features, including a “No Mask, No Ride,” policy for both drivers and riders, requiring drivers to document their compliance of the rule.

Uber also recently agreed to provide public health agencies with data on its drivers and riders to track who might have come in contact with someone infected with COID-19 as well as quarantine observance.