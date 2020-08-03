Security & Fraud

FinCEN Warns Of COVID Scams Targeting FIs, Consumers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a press release warning financial institutions (FIs) and consumers about pandemic-related scams, including some connected to cryptocurrency.

FinCEN warns that bad actors “are engaged in fraudulent schemes that exploit vulnerabilities created by the pandemic.” That includes malware and phishing schemes, extortion, business email compromise and more, sometimes involving demands for cryptocurrency.

In terms of cryptocurrency, the release pointed to phishing and malware attempts in which fraudsters talk about pandemic-related financial aid like the CARES Act in attempt to glean payments. That could include talking about ways to make money through digital currency schemes like cryptocurrency. It could also mean impersonating organizations trying to provide teleworking capabilities, fake mobile apps or hijacking or spoofing attacks.

Tell-tale signs, the release stated, include suspicious emails or text messages that appear to be from disreputable sources, or texts or websites revolving around the coronavirus that seem dishonest.

In addition, FinCEN said in the release that the large shift toward digital access has opened up gateways for scammers to engage in fraud targeting FIs’ remote systems and customer-facing processes. Red flags could include name spellings that don’t match government-issued IDs, pictures that are blurry, low resolution or have aberrations, and if a customer refuses to provide other forms of ID.

And the release warns of business email compromise schemes, usually focused on healthcare or municipalities, with scams such as contacting companies and convincing them to reroute payments to new accounts, the release stated, or asking for supplies that are supposedly needed. Signs to watch for in those cases include transactions with different language, amounts or timing from previous messaging, different email accounts, or instructions to move payments from checks to ACH accounts due to the pandemic.

Fraud has become widespread during the pandemic, with scammers taking advantage of the general confusion and imperfect transitions to digital during the frantic times.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

New Approaches To Payroll And Retail Delivery
1.3K
Today In Data

New Approaches To Payroll And Retail Delivery

1.3K
B2B Payments

Data, Business Intelligence And Security Lead B2B Funding

Cloud Technology For FIs, Debit Cards, Potential Credit Card Default Crisis Top This Week’s News
1.3K
The Weekender

Cloud Technology For FIs, Debit Cards, Potential Credit Card Default Crisis Top This Week’s News

Ann Taylor store
1.3K
Retail

Report: ABG May Buy Bankrupt Ann Taylor Parent Firm Ascena

1.3K
IPO

Affirm Eyes Possible IPO That Could Value POS Lender At $10B

1.3K
Credit Unions

Deep Dive: Credit Unions Respond To The Threat Of Digital-First Challenger Banks

fashion retailing
1.2K
Retail

AI Takes The Measure Of Fashion Retailing

1.2K
B2B Payments

Why B2B Firms Must Take The Wheel In Payment Processing Strategy

1.2K
Safety and Security

US Lawmakers Seek Investigation Of Zoom And TikTok’s China Ties

digital banking
1.2K
Digital Banking

Varo Awarded FinTech National Charter

Amazon Goes Off The Charts; Walmart Makes Layoffs
1.2K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Whole Paycheck Tracker: Amazon Goes Off The Charts; Walmart Announces Layoffs

Twitter headquarters
1.1K
Security & Fraud

Twitter Updates Users On Security Breach

1.1K
News

Today In Payments: Affirm Preps For IPO; China Considers Alipay, WeChat Pay Antitrust Probe

digital payment
1.1K
News

This Week In Payments: The Digital Shift, The Rise In DTC And Big Tech Vs Capitol Hill

Twitter hack
1.1K
Security & Fraud

Trio Arrested In Twitter Hack, Including 17-Year-Old Alleged Mastermind 