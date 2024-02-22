Instagram Expands Creator Marketplace, Adds Machine Learning-Based Recommendations

Instagram is making it easier for brands and creators to collaborate on the platform, with the expansion of its creator marketplace to eight new markets.

Since 2022, when the creator marketplace was first introduced in the United States, thousands of creators and brands have joined the platform, Instagram said in a Thursday (Feb. 22) press release.

Now, the Meta-owned platform is inviting creators and brands from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan, India and Brazil to join the creator marketplace. In addition, Chinese export brands can connect with creators outside China, according to the release.

Instagram is also testing new machine learning-based recommendations to help brands discover creators who are the best fit for their campaigns, the release said.

Brands have said that it can be challenging to find creators for partnership ads, which is why the new recommendations using Instagram data are being tested to make the process easier, per the release.

By joining Instagram’s creator marketplace in Meta Business Suite, brands can find relevant creators for any type of collaboration, according to the release. Creators can indicate their interests and create a portfolio to showcase their uniqueness.

To connect the right creators and brands, new custom, machine learning-powered recommendations are being tested, the release said.

Brands can search for creators based on various attributes and see a list of creators who have expressed interest, per the release. Once a brand finds the right match, it can reach out to creators directly or create and send a project outlining the partnership opportunity.

Creators receive brand messages in a dedicated Partnership Messages folder and can review the details and requirements of the collaboration within the app, the release said. Once an agreement is reached, creators and brands can create and launch partnership ads to amplify their content and reach a larger audience.

Meta announced the Instagram creator marketplace in June 2022, saying it would facilitate branded partnerships.

This was one of several new tools and features the company launched across Instagram and Facebook to “help creators better connect with their fans, build a business and prepare for the metaverse,” the company said at the time.