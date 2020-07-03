How FIs Adapt Fraud Detection During Times Of Behavioral Upheaval

The shuttering and reopening of states’ economies are causing seismic shifts in consumer behaviors. Tried and tested ways of catching fraudsters, such as comparing consumers’ activities against their 90-day transaction histories, are now resulting in false positives, says Carlos Mejia, chief digital executive at Pacific National Bank. In this month’s Next-Gen Debit Tracker, Mejia explains how creating short-term-only customer behavior profiles can help banks uncover bad actors.