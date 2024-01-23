Ingenico, Cybersource Unveil Global Unified Commerce Solution

Point-of-sale technology firm Ingenico teamed up with Cybersource, Visa’s global payment and fraud management platform.

The two companies created a secured unified commerce solution, starting with the Asia-Pacific region and expanding to other regions, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 23) press release.

The deal will see Ingenico’s AXIUM application integrated onto the Cybersource open payment platform, providing a ready-to-use commerce solution that authorizes in-store card transactions across different geographies on one platform, the release said.

The collaboration will accelerate innovation and forge a path toward a more integrated and complete payment ecosystem, Ingenico Chief Customer Officer Nigel Lee said in the release.

“We believe together we can reduce time to market for customers and allow our clients and partners to realize the benefits of a truly unified omnichannel solution,” Lee added in the release.

The partnership also aims to reduce costs and complexities associated with technical integrations, as well as provide omnichannel capabilities that align with the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in the in-store commerce space, per the release. Acquirers will be able to focus on card clearance and settlement with real-time transaction visibility and data analytics, eliminating the need for a separate platform.

Cybersource Head of Asia Pacific Dan Parsons said in the release that the collaboration will “empower businesses to deliver a unified commerce experience to meet evolving consumer expectations while enabling them to scale their business more efficiently.”

Cybersource is part of Visa Acceptance Solutions and provides on-demand pre-integrated global scale services on an open acceptance platform. Its hub allows acquirers, independent service providers and merchants to access building blocks to create commerce experiences, scale their businesses and future-proof their operations.

The deal builds on a series of partnerships Ingenico secured in 2023. In September, the company teamed up with Diggecard to add a gift card solution to PPaaS, its cloud Payments Platform as a Service, offering customers access to a range of physical and digital gift card operations at the point of sale.

In August, Ingenico and global payments company Payroc announced a partnership to introduce the Ingenico Self/3000, an unattended payment device aimed at meeting growing demand in the self-service market.