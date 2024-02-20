Payplug and Mangopay Partner on Payments for European Marketplaces

Payplug and Mangopay have formed a strategic partnership to provide marketplaces and platforms across Europe with a seamless and complete payment solution.

Payplug, which provides its omnichannel payment solution for merchants, retailers and FinTechs, will now be able to offer Mangopay’s marketplace capabilities, including payout solutions, to enhance its pay-in expertise, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 20) press release.

Both companies are headquartered in Paris, already share several mutual clients and are committed to providing payment solutions for their customers, according to the release.

Payplug, as a payment service provider and acquirer, prioritizes performance and security throughout the entire payment chain, the release said. The company’s direct connection to the Cartes Bancaires (CB) network and partnership with Visa issuer Groupe BPCE allows customers to benefit from advantageous programs and supports multiple currencies worldwide.

Its new partner, Mangopay, has been offering its modular payment infrastructure to marketplaces since 2013, enabling platforms to create specific payment infrastructures tailored to their needs, per the release. Mangopay’s flexible approach and end-to-end infrastructure cover platform payment needs from pay-in to payout, supporting various platform business models and workflows.

Antoine Grimaud, CEO at Payplug, said this partnership enables platforms and marketplaces to benefit from both Mangopay’s payout solution and Payplug’s payment chain expertise.

“By joining forces with Mangopay, we are able to serve marketplaces and provide a smooth payment process from the purchase by the customers, to the settlement to marketplace sellers,” Grimaud said in the release.

Romain Mazeries, CEO at Mangopay, said this collaboration will provide clients with holistic, seamless and secure payment solutions.

“Working with partners such as Payplug [is] a key part of this strategy as we continue to grow our partner ecosystem, strengthen our proposition and broaden the solutions available to our clients,” Mazeries said in the release.

This announcement comes on the heels of two other new collaborations announced in February by Mangopay.

The firm said Wednesday (Feb. 14) that it was tapped by German automotive marketplace mobile.de to add embedded payments to that platform.

On Feb. 6, Mangopay teamed up with B2B payments platform Sprinque to offer merchants and marketplaces a customizable payments infrastructure, enabling them to tap into B2B cross-border opportunities.