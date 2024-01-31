Payroll is a big deal and you want it done right. PYMNTS is here with Provider Ranking of Payroll Apps to help guide you to choosing the one that fits your company, helping you help others get things done. Take a look below at how things changed this month!

The Top 5

Workday scoring a perfect 100 remains at No.1.

No. 2 mirrors last edition with Paylocity scoring 93 points.

Two points higher than before at No. 3 is Paychex Flex scoring 88 points.

Paycor with a new score of 72 points holds down the No. 4 ranking.

Three points less than before is UKG Ready scoring 61 points lands at No. 5.

The Top 10

The lower half leads with No. 6, Xero Me scoring 49 points.

With 42 points, No. 7 remains with Bamboo HR.

Closing out our top rankings is No. 8, Gusto Wallet scoring 27 points.