Personal Finance

Pandemic-Proof Robinhood Signs Record Number Of New Users

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Robinhood app

FinTech investing startup Robinhood signed a record 3 million new users in the first four months of 2020 and is finding its younger client base is savvy and risk-averse, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Vlad Tenev told CNBC on Tuesday (Oct. 27).

Tenev told Squawk Box host Andrew Ross Sorkin that typical Robinhood investors “... see volatility and market downturns as buying opportunities” because they understand that they’re “just starting out on their investing journey.” 

Robinhood’s younger, tech-savvy users have been especially active amid the coronavirus pandemic, even investing their stimulus checks in the market. Tenev said he saw deposits into accounts that were “equal to or multiples of the stimulus checks” from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. 

Tenev said he doesn’t think these young traders were taking excessive risks by investing money intended to cover daily expenses during shaky economic times. 

He said Robinhood lowers the bar to entry, giving young people a chance to participate and experience first-hand that the stock market is not just for the wealthy. 

Some critics have questioned if one-click market investing can lead to impulsive investing, but Tenev doesn’t see it that way. “If you look at, for example, spending and consumer activity in America, nobody really asks the question of, ‘Is it too easy to buy a flat-screen TV with one click and get it delivered?’”

The 34-year-old co-founder of the Silicon Valley unicorn company said Robinhood has been busy discussing two major events — the presidential election and the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO). 

He said the company is expecting volatility leading up to the election, and has been working to ensure its investing process is “really solid.” The startup has been hit by cyberattacks and outages on heavy trading days. 

“Cyber criminals have been able to take advantage of customers. We’ve done a lot of work especially and accelerated that work recently to encourage customers to sign up for two-factor authentication in the product, which is on top of the additional factors of security we provide by default,” he said.

“If customers do end up reporting fraudulent activity on their accounts, we’ve been compensating those customers 100%,” he added.

With an estimated $11.2 billion valuation, it is anticipated that Robinhood will start making plans for an IPO. Tenev told CNBC, however, that the company is “not in a rush” to go public.

In July, Robinhood scrapped plans to launch its stock trading app in the U.K., instead deciding to concentrate on its core business.

PYMNTS research shows Robinhood remains the No. 1 personal finance appRounding out the top five personal finance apps, behind Robinhood at No. 2 is Chime, followed by Stash, Albert Save And Spend and Acorns.

Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard told members of the Society of Professional Economists last week that additional stimulus funds are necessary in order to facilitate the country’s economic recovery.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.4K
B2B Payments

Chase’s Neukirchen: QuickAccept First Step To Building SMB Ecosystem

2.2K
eCommerce

Ahold Delhaize CIO: Online Sales Way Up; Will Retreat Post-COVID

2.1K
B2B Payments

Bain Capital Ventures: 2020 Is B2B Payments’ Breakout Year

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; J.P. Morgan Sees Upside In Bitcoin If It Competes With Gold; Crypto Customers Pour $586M In New Deposits Into Silvergate Bank In 3Q
1.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; JPMC Sees Upside In Bitcoin

1.9K
Cryptocurrency

For Retail and Digital Currencies: Cryptos Today, Digital Dollars Tomorrow?

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms
1.7K
eCommerce

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
1.7K
ANTITRUST

Google's Rivals Call Antitrust Case A Start For An Expanded Case

1.6K
Restaurant innovation

DoorDash Invests In Restaurant For First Time

1.6K
Faster Payments

Tipping Goes Digital; Why Restaurants And Their Staffs Want It

1.6K
Investments

Rocketship Remakes Early Stage Venture Investing

Verizon
1.4K
Data

Verizon, Microsoft Partner To Accelerate 5G Technology

1.3K
Data

ISPs Reinstate Data Caps For US Employees Working From Home

Dunkin'
1.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Dunkin' In Talks To Go Private

1.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: China Shuts Down Gambling Sites Using Tether; Japan's Soccer Star Debuts Own Crypto

omnichannel commerce
1.3K
Omnicommerce

Digital Dilettantes Don’t Cut It In Multichannel Commerce