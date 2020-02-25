Personnel

Expedia To Cut 12 Pct. Of Staff

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Expedia To Cut 12 Pct. Of Staff

Travel site Expedia has announced that it will cut 3,000 workers in an attempt to streamline its “bloated” company after the exit of its CFO and CEO, according to a report in the Financial Times.

In an email to its staff, Expedia said it plans to “reduce and eliminate certain projects, activities, teams and roles to streamline and focus our organization.”

The worker reduction amounts to about 12 percent of the company’s employees. About 500 jobs will be cut from the company’s headquarters in Seattle.

The job-cutting measure follows a battle in the boardroom between former CEO Mark Okerstrom, former CFO officer Alan Pickerill and longtime Chairman Barry Diller, who conflicted over the strategic direction of the company.

Diller said Okerstrom was leading during a “material loss of focus.” During an earnings call, Diller also said Expedia was “sclerotic and bloated” and that it was “all life and no work.”

“We are stopping doing dumb things and starting [to do] what we think are good things,” he said.

U.S. brokerage Atlantic Equities Analyst James Cordwell said that Expedia’s fixed cost base was twice the amount of rival Booking.com on a nightly basis. “Anyone who has looked at Expedia and Booking.com over the last four to five years has realized that the margin difference between the two of them is very different,” he said.

A group of nine top Expedia executives dubbed the “Travel Leadership Team” admitted that the decision to cut jobs was “difficult” and that “travel is intensely competitive and demands our very best leadership.”

Travel companies are facing not only Google’s recent entrance into the sector, but also the effects of the Coronavirus. Expedia execs said the virus will cost them between $30 million and $40 million in lost earnings.

In Q4 of 2019, Expedia’s revenues went up 8 percent to $2.63 billion, but its adjusted net income dropped 4 percent to $174 million.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
3.7K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
2.9K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
2.5K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

Fifth Third Fifth Third
2.5K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.3K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.2K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
2.0K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

2.0K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
1.9K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
1.8K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset