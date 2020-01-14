Fundbox Picks New CFO

B2B credit and payments company Fundbox announced that it has named Marten Abrahamsen as its new CFO, according to a press release. The hire of Abrahamsen signifies that the company is going to aggressively push for growth this year.

The company also recently raised $176 million in a Series C funding round.

In addition, Fundbox recently hired Leslie Olsen as its first chief marketing officer, Allison Wirth as chief compliance officer and Todd Hamblet as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the world class team at Fundbox. Fundbox has a massive opportunity to help small business owners unlock the trillions of dollars collectively trapped in receivables,” Abrahamsen said. “I believe Fundbox’s distinctive combination of massive market size, defensible business model and strong customer value proposition will make it uniquely positioned to succeed.”

Before he joined Fundbox as CFO, Abrahamsen was a partner and growth equity investor in The Chernin Group (TCG), an investment firm that focuses on building customer businesses. It was founded by media executive Peter Chernin.

Previous to TCG, Abrahamsen was a senior investment professional at Coatue Management’s private company investment fund. While there, he led growth investments and worked on strategy, fundraising and financial planning for portfolio companies.

Abrahamsen began his career at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker. He attended Harvard Business School, where he earned an MBA, and previously earned a BSc in Management, Economics and Finance from The University of Warwick.

“We are excited to have Marten join our team,” said Eyal Shinar, founder and CEO of Fundbox. “Our ability to scale in a sustainable way is directly tied to how rigorously we manage our finances. Marten brings a whole new level of financial knowledge and industry expertise that will be fundamental as we continue to expand our B2B payment and credit network domestically and beyond.”