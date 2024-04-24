PayU Vet Mario Shiliashki Picked to Lead myPOS

Small-business-focused payments/card solutions company myPOS has named Mario Shiliashki as its new CEO.

Shiliashki, the company announced Wednesday (April 24) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, “brings a global view of payments, having worked across four continents for companies such as PayPal, Mastercard and more recently PayU.”

His hiring comes five months after the U.K.-based myPOS — which serves small merchants and sole traders — was acquired by private equity firm Advent International, the same group that recently acquired Canadian payments FinTech Nuvei for $6.3 billion.

Since then, the release said, myPOS has been “investing in scalability, automation and more innovative solutions,” and has recently opened new showrooms in Italy and France as it readies itself for another round of expansion.

The company’s platform helps micro businesses and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with tools to accept payments and manage other parts of their business, such as selling remotely, accelerating cash flow and enabling eCommerce.

“I am thrilled to be joining myPOS at such a pivotal time in its development,” said Shiliashki.

“I am truly excited to work with such a strong team and to lead the business into its next stage of growth as it continues to be at the forefront of disruption in the industry. myPOS is ideally positioned to take advantage of the opportunities ahead and empower enterprises to solve their payment challenges.”

PYMNTS’ Karen Webster spoke with Shiliashki last year in a wide-ranging interview on the evolution of innovations in the payments industry. Among the topics they discussed was his prediction that a focus on localization would pay off for SMBs.

“When you talk to small businesses — and that’s the core of most local societies is small businesses — they’re left wanting by the local banking institutions for banking and financial services,” he said.

Over time, he added, these merchants will also benefit greatly from digital payments and the ability to trade securely and seamlessly, using preferred methods in each market.

Meanwhile, recent research by PYMNTS Intelligence finds that SMEs are being hamstrung by slower payments processes, with nearly a third of them using manual processing for the ad hoc payments that make up a bulk of their revenue.

“Despite the profound benefits of speed and convenience offered by digital accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions, a mere 39% of SMBs have largely transitioned to automated payment processes,” PYMNTS wrote last month.

“This lag in adoption leaves Main Street vulnerable, highlighting a critical gap between digital potential and operational reality. Embracing innovative cash management tools could be the lifeline these merchants need.”