Gen X Keeps the Wallet: How to Reach the AI-Assisted Shopper

Gen X is making room for AI in everyday life, but handing it the shopping cart is a tougher sell. Nearly six in 10 Gen X consumers use AI for personal tasks, yet just 23% want an AI agent to shop and buy for them. For retailers and payment providers, there’s an opening to help these shoppers explore their options while keeping them in charge.

Generation X has always adopted technology on its own terms. This generation went from typewriters to word processors to smartphones during its working life, and it learned to separate tools that saved time from tools that were merely new. Now it is applying the same filter to artificial intelligence.

For banks, retailers, payment providers and platforms, that makes Gen X, now aged roughly 46 to 61, an important counterweight to the millennial story. Gen X consumers are trying generative AI tools like Gemini and ChatGPT. Many use them to research products and compare prices. But they are far less willing than younger consumers to let AI replace their own judgment, and even less willing to let it complete a purchase.

The Gen X Playbook is a PYMNTS Intelligence series profiling U.S. consumers born roughly between 1965 and 1980, using proprietary PYMNTS Intelligence surveys, including some collected regularly since 2020. The report is designed for payments and financial services professionals. It covers financial well-being, employment, income and savings, shopping behavior, payments, technology and AI adoption as well as Gen X small business ownership.

This installment focuses on technology and AI adoption for personal use outside the workplace. The findings show that this generation uses AI to supplement the shopping journey and, in most cases, keeps the final decision for itself.

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Gen X Is Cautious About AI Shopping Agents

Fewer than one in four Gen X consumers (23%) would want an AI agent to handle shopping and purchasing on their behalf, including researching products and comparing prices, and 22% would delegate discovering what to buy. Millennials are only somewhat more open (27% and 25%). The bigger difference is at the other end of the scale: 28% of Gen X consumers say they would not want AI agents to do any personal tasks for them, compared with 20% of millennials.

Only 22% of Gen X consumers describe themselves as very or extremely familiar with AI agents, and 51% as slightly or not at all familiar.

Competing for the AI Retail Journey

Gen X still starts with the search box, but AI is now in the results.

In their most recent product discovery session, 37% of those who researched a product did a regular search without AI features, the most common single behavior. One in three (33%) used a dedicated AI app or site such as ChatGPT, Claude or Perplexity; 33% used a phone’s built-in assistant; and 27% clicked or read an AI-generated search summary. Millennials were 43% more likely than Gen X to go to a dedicated AI app (48% versus 33%).

That mix shows how Gen X encounters AI, as often by meeting it inside tools it already uses as by seeking it out. A phone’s built-in assistant such as Siri reaches this generation as often as a standalone chatbot does (33% each), and AI-generated search summaries such as Google’s AI overview are not far behind (27%).

AI is changing how this generation discovers products.

Among Gen X consumers who used Gen AI for product discovery in the past year, 32% say it fully or mostly replaced their old research method. Another 37% say Gen AI lightly or mostly complemented their previous process, and 31% used Gen AI and their old method about equally. Just 11% say AI fully replaced how they research.

The millennial picture is more decisive: 42% say Gen AI fully or mostly replaced their old method, 33% more than the Gen X share. Gen X is more likely than millennials to run AI and the old method side by side (31% versus 25%), checking one against the other.

That is one of the clearest signs of how this generation adopts. A tool that complements rather than replaces is a tool still being evaluated. It has earned a seat in the process, not control of it.

AI Is Changing the Rules of Discovery

By April 2026, 8% of Gen X consumers were power users of AI and 35% were mainstream users, meaning 43% show a defined level of AI engagement based on how many personal tasks they use it for. Another 15% are light users. That leaves 42% who are non-users, compared with 36% of millennials and 63% of baby boomers and seniors.

Gen X sits squarely between the generations on either side. Millennials are 90% more likely than Gen X to be power users (15% versus 8%), while Gen X is far more engaged than baby boomers and seniors, whose non-user share is 50% higher (63% versus 42%).

Gen X is becoming more comfortable with AI.

The non-user share is lower than at the start of the year, although it has not fallen in a straight line. In January 2026, 48% of Gen X consumers were AI non-users. By April, that had fallen to 42%, a 12% decline. Since then, it has moved within a range: 49% in June, 43% in July and 46% in August. Nearly six in 10 (58%) used AI for at least one personal task as of April.

Interest also depends on the job. Gen X is most open to an AI agent handling health and wellness tasks (37% very or extremely interested), subscription management (34%), grocery shopping and meal prep (32%), and home maintenance (32%). Gift buying (27%) and school or parenting tasks (23%) draw the least interest. The pattern favors chores with clear rules over choices with personal judgment attached.

If fewer than one in four Gen X consumers want an agent to buy for them, but more than half already use AI for something, merchants and financial providers face a specific task. Their products need to be legible to the AI tools this generation consults, and their checkout needs to reward the human who still makes the decision.

For payments, banking and commerce leaders, the Gen X AI journey will not end at an agent’s checkout anytime soon. It ends where it always has, with a Gen X consumer who asked a tool for help, weighed the answer against their own experience and then paid the way they always have.

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