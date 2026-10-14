The Agent Advantage: How Merchants Plan to Win AI Shopping
AI agents are bringing shoppers to merchants, but who will control the sale? New PYMNTS Intelligence research finds that 90% of merchants already see signs of AI shopping, yet none of those selling through their own websites or apps can consistently track AI-driven visits through to a completed purchase. As merchants prepare for a new era of shopping, they’re racing to capture sales without losing control of their customers, profits or brand relationships.
Consumers have already made AI part of their shopping routine, using it to research purchases and find the best deals. That opens a powerful new path to demand for AI agents that will soon become a competitive necessity. The challenge for merchants is how to capture that opportunity without sacrificing sales visibility, customer relationships or margin.
That helps explain why merchants are supporting agentic purchases selectively rather than opening the door completely. Among merchants with an owned site or app, close to nine in 10 plan a hybrid strategy that balances direct customer traffic with agent-driven sales. Fewer than three in 10 would offer their full catalog to agents on the same terms as their direct channels. The prevailing strategy is to participate in agentic commerce without giving up control over how customers reach them or what agents can buy.
The shift will also reshape eCommerce economics. Most merchants plan to rely on outside partners for the capabilities they need, with eCommerce platforms far ahead of banking and payments companies as the leading source of support. Nearly all merchants expect to pay to participate in the agentic ecosystem, whether through commissions, subscriptions or other fees, raising the stakes over which companies become the gatekeepers to this emerging channel and who captures the value around it.
These are just some findings from the inaugural edition of the Merchant AI Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence report based on a survey of 60 senior eCommerce decision-makers at established, digitally active U.S. merchants that sell to consumers, with annual revenue between $50 million and $1 billion. The report examines how merchants understand agentic commerce, the AI shopping behavior they already see, the impact they expect on their business and the strategies they are deploying to prepare.
Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.
Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our reports.
About
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Study:
Matthew Albrecht, Ph.D.: Senior Research Analyst
Daniel Gallucci: Senior Writer
Javier Fik: Research Analyst
We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.
Disclaimer
The The Merchant AI Report may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.