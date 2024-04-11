Spreedly Enables Mobile Wallet Transactions on Olo’s Hospitality Platform

Olo has selected Spreedly to enable mobile wallet transactions for restaurants that use Olo’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for the hospitality industry.

Spreedly’s open payments platform will enable the two companies’ mutual customers to offer their guests mobile wallet and third-party checkout options, including PayPal and Venmo, the companies said in a Thursday (April 11) press release.

“By integrating with Spreedly, mutual customers can benefit from diverse payment methods tailored to their unique needs while enabling my team to focus on building new payment capabilities for our restaurant brands versus time spent on complex integrations,” Tor Opedal, senior vice president and general manager of payments at Olo, said in the release.

Olo’s platform is used by more than 700 hospitality brands to build digital ordering, payment and engagement experiences, according to the release. The company’s ecosystem includes more than 300 partners offering resources to these brands.

Other recent enhancements made to the Olo platform include split check capabilities, guest survey integration with the company’s pay-at-table solution, and expanded availability of seamless, password-less checkout for online ordering.

With the adoption of Spreedly’s platform, Olo can build these guest experiences no matter how complex the different payment processing relationships of its customers may be, the release said.

Today, the 80,000 locations operated by Olo’s customers process more than 2 million orders per day, per the release.

“Olo is reshaping the way hospitality transactions occur; they’re enhancing the entire guest experience,” Justin Benson, CEO at Spreedly, said in the release. “Their commitment to seamless integration and restaurant-centric technologies sets a new standard, and we at Spreedly are proud to partner with a leader like Olo.”

Payments orchestration gives platforms options for the types of merchants that can be onboarded, the geographic regions that can be included, and the types of payment methods that can be offered, Andy McHale, senior director of product and market strategy at Spreedly, told PYMNTS in an interview posted Thursday.

The Spreedly orchestration platform “allows customers to bring their own provider and the platform adds value because they can then wrap all those things in a consistent experience,” McHale said. “So, on the consumer-facing side, the checkout experience between merchant A to merchant B is identical regardless of who the back-end payment processor is.”