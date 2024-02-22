Flexport Launches Platform Connecting Global Shippers and Small Carriers

Flexport has launched a technology platform that provides global shippers with access to a trucking capacity marketplace of small carriers and owner-operators.

The new Convoy Platform is designed to offer shippers and brokers near real-time visibility, exceptional on-time performance and competitive rates, allowing them to efficiently manage their capacity needs, the global logistics technology firm said in a Thursday (Feb. 22) press release.

By connecting small carriers with shippers, the Convoy Platform aims to strengthen the logistics ecosystem for all parties involved, according to the release.

The launch of the Convoy Platform furthers Flexport’s vision to build a true one-stop-shop for shipping any product, in any quantity, between any two places in the world, Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen said in the release. The platform is designed to make global commerce easier and more accessible for everyone involved.

Innovative technology solutions help meet the logistics industry’s need for flexibility, reliability and operational efficiency, Bill Driegert, executive vice president and head of trucking at Flexport, said in the release. The Convoy Platform is set to provide an effortless, fully integrated experience for shippers and brokers, while also offering easy access and execution of freight for carriers.

For carriers, the Convoy Platform will enable them to find and book loads from vetted brokers and shippers, easily manage their fleet, track their load paperwork, and access QuickPay options for faster payment processing, per the release.

The platform is designed to streamline the trucking process and provide a more efficient and reliable freight ecosystem for all users, the release said.

The launch of the Convoy Platform comes three months after Flexport’s November 2023 acquisition of Convoy’s technology and intellectual property, according to the release.

Flexport plans to expand the platform’s offering for brokers in the second quarter, giving brokers access to capacity, fraud detection technology and automated quality control, per the release.

