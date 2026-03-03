Fraud, Identity and Data Integrity Emerge as Payments’ ‘Word of the Year’

In conversations with PYMNTS for the “Word of the Year” edition of the What’s Next in Payments series, senior leaders shared what may be becoming a consensus view of the industry’s next phase. These leaders are no longer defining payments by how money moves, but by how intelligently systems coordinate, decide and build trust at scale.

The leaders interviewed described a payments ecosystem that is reorganizing itself around four forces:

New rails, wallets, real-time schemes, embedded experiences and regulatory frameworks have created a landscape rich in capability but fragmented in execution.

What is emerging now is not another wave of innovation so much as a structural rebalancing. The payments industry is shifting from proliferation to orchestration, from speed as a feature to speed as an operational condition, and from transaction processing to trust engineering.

Orchestration Layers Are the New Center of Gravity

The modern payments ecosystem isn’t short on rails, tools or data streams. What it lacks is cohesion. As a result, the strategic battleground is moving upward, from individual payment methods to the layers coordinating them.

Digital wallets exemplify this shift. Once seen as another checkout option, they’re becoming the connective interface between identity, stored value, rewards and engagement.

“Wallets is our word of the year,” Paysafe Chief Product Officer Bob Legters said.

Wallets are no longer just transactional utilities; they’re where assets from multiple sources, bank accounts, rewards balances and cryptocurrency converge, he said.

The key insight is behavioral normalization. Many consumers don’t recognize wallets as distinct tools at all.

“I’ve talked to multiple consumers where they’ve said, ‘Yeah, no, I don’t use wallets,’” Legters said, only to discover they regularly store money or transact within app ecosystems. The orchestration layer has effectively disappeared into daily life.

The same need for coordination surfaces at the institutional level. Serena Smith, chief client officer at i2c, described the industry’s top challenge as interoperability, or connecting proliferating payment channels into a coherent system.

“We all have to figure out a way, especially with AI, to look across and bring together all of those payment channels so that we can fight fraud, and we can create better customer experiences,” she said.

“Collectively, they create a coordination problem,” she added.

For small businesses, that fragmentation shows up as lost time and disconnected workflows. Mark Barnett, global head of small and medium enterprises at Mastercard, said connection, not innovation, is the real unlock. SMBs must connect “to their customers, their peers, their communities and … digital infrastructure,” he said, or risk remaining on the margins of the digital economy.

Value is migrating away from isolated products toward platforms that make disparate systems behave like one.

Real-Time Everything Is Raising the Operational Bar

Instant payments and real-time transactions are no longer a novelty. The Clearing House Chief Strategy Officer Sal Karakaplan, said they are becoming “table stakes.” But real-time capability changes more than user experience; it changes operational expectations.

Boost Payment Solutions Founder and CEO Dean M. Leavitt framed the new environment with the word “velocity.”

Organizations are under pressure to compress implementation timelines and deliver value faster than legacy processes allowed. Chief financial officers, once peripheral to payments design, now treat it as central to working capital strategy.

Yet velocity introduces its own discipline.

“Velocity always has to be balanced with … reliable, scalable and secure,” Leavitt said, adding that execution and not novelty is becoming the new differentiator.

Real-time settlement also eliminates the buffer that organizations once relied on to detect errors or fraud after the fact. When money moves immediately, detection and decisioning must move with it.

“Post-transaction monitoring wasn’t built for instant or irreversible payments,” i2c’s Smith said.

The Clearing House’s own RTP® network illustrates how deeply expectations are shifting. As reach expands to a growing share of accounts in the U.S., reliability becomes the metric that determines adoption.

“If you don’t have trust, you do not survive,” Karakaplan said.

In a real-time economy, operational resilience becomes synonymous with customer confidence.

Fraud, Identity and Data Integrity Are Moving Upstream

Speed has another consequence, primarily that it magnifies risk. Fraud, identity verification and compliance can no longer function as downstream checkpoints. They must increasingly be embedded directly into transaction flows.

Executives pointed to fragmentation as the root vulnerability.

Trulioo CEO Vicky Bindra said today’s risk environment is defined by “fragmented risk systems,” where disconnected tools leave exploitable gaps. Criminal fraud networks already operate across channels and geographies, while defensive systems often remain siloed.

The shift is from episodic verification to continuous validation. Firms must assess identity across the entire lifecycle of a relationship, not just at onboarding.

“There is no reason not to use those device signals … across the lifecycle,” Bindra said.

Across the board, institutions are recognizing that trust must be architected, not inspected after the fact. Data integrity, interoperability and contextual intelligence are becoming foundational infrastructure rather than compliance overlays.

Dewald Nolte, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Entersekt, said the industry’s challenge isn’t a lack of information but an inability to synthesize it.

“We are drowning in data, but we’re starving for wisdom,” he said.

Without shared context, risk models misfire and can block legitimate customers while missing coordinated fraud.

Nolte advocated moving beyond measuring fraud prevention to evaluating what he called the “trust rate,” or how effectively systems approve good transactions while maintaining security.

UX Is Becoming Autonomous by Default, Human When It Matters

As orchestration improves and trust mechanisms are embedded earlier in the flow, the user experience itself is transforming. Increasingly, transactions will happen without users initiating them at all.

Mladen Vladic, head of product for payment networks at FIS, described the rise of “agentic commerce,” where AI systems act on behalf of consumers. These agents can search, evaluate and execute purchases within predefined preferences.

“AI effectively functions as a personal digital agent … that can … complete purchases using preapproved … payment methods,” Vladic said.

This model shifts payments from interface optimization to decision delegation. Infrastructure must support transactions that occur at machine speed, often without direct human involvement.

The same dynamic is reaching businesses. Mastercard’s Barnett said entrepreneurs are already deploying automated agents to handle administrative and financial tasks, reducing hours of manual reconciliation to minutes.

“That’s already here,” he said.

Yet even as automation expands, executives caution that human experience remains decisive. Nicole Haskins, director of customer experience at Paymentus, said she believes the next differentiator will be service, not software.

“Service can make or break a relationship,” she said, especially in billing contexts tied to essential needs like utilities or healthcare.

The goal isn’t to replace people with automation, but to design systems that allow seamless movement between the two. A “service-first mindset,” Haskins said, must provide “flexibility and optionality” so users can engage digitally or personally depending on context.

In other words, the future experience is autonomous by default, but human when the stakes are high.

Cody Banks, senior vice president of product enablement and growth at credit union service organization Velera, told PYMNTS: “The winners in payments are not going to be the fastest or the cheapest or the least risky. They will be the smartest.”