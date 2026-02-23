Paysafe Calls Digital Wallets the New Hub for Payments and Commerce

Highlights
Wallets are emerging as commerce’s central layer in 2026, embedding payments, identity and rewards into everyday transactions.
Adoption is fueled by asset flexibility and cross-border access, as users spread funds across multiple wallets (rewards, crypto, debit/credit) and payment volume shifts toward wallet rails.
For merchants, wallets drive engagement and speed, enabling faster payouts, smoother refunds, better fraud control and improved cash flow by bringing money closer to the transaction.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Paysafe’s Bob Legters
Bob Legters is chief product officer at Paysafe, where he leads product development for the company’s entire suite of solutions, including its branded payment products and white-label offerings.
