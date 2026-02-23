Banks Race to Close Real-Time Payment Gaps

Highlights
Interoperability is emerging as the defining operational challenge for payments in 2026.
Fragmented rails, standards and regulations are colliding with real-time settlement and rising fraud.
Consistent money movement now determines trust, resilience and customer experience.
