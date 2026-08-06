When Credit for Fast-Growing Companies Isn’t Really “Credit”

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The emerging middle market says it has enough credit. It also says it keeps missing growth because it doesn’t have enough credit. Both are true at the same time. Once you understand how, you understand the entire opportunity.

The number that doesn’t add up

Start with what the accelerating larger firms told us about their own credit. Eighty-five percent say they have sufficient or more than sufficient credit.

Thirty-six percent say they have more than sufficient credit, the highest share of any segment in the study. By their own account, these are not credit-starved companies. If you asked them whether they could get financing, most would say yes, and mean it.

Now the other number. Forty-six percent of accelerating larger firms frequently or very frequently miss growth opportunities because they don’t have the credit to act on them—nearly three times the rate of established larger firms.

So which is it? Do they have enough credit, or don’t they?

The answer is that we’ve been asking the wrong question. Having credit and being able to deploy it are two different things. And the gap between them is where these firms are losing.

Credit you can’t use isn’t credit

A credit line that can’t move at the speed of the opportunity isn’t functioning as credit. It’s functioning as a number on a statement.

That’s the distinction the data points to. For accelerating larger firms, the constraint isn’t adequacy. It’s speed, flexibility and fit.

The facility exists. It just can’t adapt fast enough to a business whose needs change faster than its credit terms are renegotiated. A firm growing 21% a year is a materially different company every few quarters.

Its credit was sized for the company it used to be.

So the opportunity shows up, the kind that justified the whole growth trajectory, but the capital can’t get there in time. On paper, the firm looks well-credited. In practice, it watches the window close. That’s not a story about access.

It’s a story about deployment. And it offers a way to read the personal credit number from the first brief.

When the business line can’t move fast enough, the founder’s personal card can. Thirty percent of executives at accelerating larger firms cover half or more of their business needs with their personal credit. The survey can’t tell us why, but the pattern is consistent with a business line that can’t move at the speed these firms need. The personal card is the faster instrument, not a backup.

Why the credit doesn’t fit

If the product mostly exists, the failure is in how providers grant it. And the data is specific here.

Eighty-eight percent of accelerating larger firms encountered at least one barrier in the credit approval process in the past year. The most common was a slow approval process, cited by 41%—again, a speed problem. Right behind it sit two backward-looking criteria: credit score requirements (39%) and profitability or cash-flow requirements (36%).

Look at what those two have in common.

They’re backward-looking

Profitability that the firm hasn’t had time to produce

A credit history that the firm hasn’t had years to build

Documentation describing a company that no longer exists because it was growing more than 20% per year while the paperwork was being assembled

These firms report backward-looking barriers at the highest rates of any segment—a pattern consistent with underwriting weighted toward track record, which the settled, established company has and the accelerating one hasn’t yet built. This is a plausible mechanism for the inversion that runs through the whole emerging middle market.

There may be a second-order cost, too. Growth funded on a personal credit card likely adds little to the business’s own credit profile—potentially leaving a distorted view of the financials the next underwriting decision relies on. If so, the workaround that keeps the business moving could also keep it partly invisible to the system meant to fund it. The survey can’t confirm this loop, but it’s worth testing.

What they actually want

Here’s the part that should change how the industry responds. These firms are not asking for cheaper money.

Eighty-two percent of accelerating larger firms prioritize faster, more flexible access over lower cost. They’ve largely resolved the affordability question. What they want is credit that moves. The product isn’t necessarily wrong. The approval process, the review cycle and the backward-looking criteria are what make it unusable at the speed of growth.

That’s a different problem from the one the industry usually solves for, and a more tractable one.

You don’t have to reinvent the credit product. You have to rebuild the underwriting around what a fast-growing firm actually is, a dynamic financial position that has to be assessed dynamically, with APIs that link directly to the systems where the real picture already lives, so that documentation is a call away instead of a six-week scramble.

One caution the data makes plain is that this isn’t a single segment with a single fix. The accelerating smaller firms tell a different story. Twenty percent of these firms prioritize cost over flexibility, double the rate of the larger accelerating firms.

For accelerating smaller firms, affordability is still a live constraint, meaning the product itself may need to be structured differently, not just approved faster. A single credit solution built for one group won’t serve both.

Whoever builds for this market has to see the nuances inside it.

The opportunity, stated plainly

Firms have been specific about what they need:

Better integration across payments, credit, accounting and reporting.

Faster, more predictable settlement.

Flexible credit that scales with the business.

Each sits at the top of the request list, and each is a direct response to a problem they’re living with right now. So why hasn’t the industry built it?

Partly because the emerging middle market was never named, never sized, never made legible, the subject of the first brief. And partly because building for it means rebuilding underwriting around forward-looking signals instead of backward-looking ones, which is harder than repackaging an enterprise product with lower minimums or an SMB product with higher ones.

But the cost of waiting is no longer abstract. These firms are deploying personal credit, missing opportunities and deferring the investments that build advantage every quarter this gap stays open. They’re growing anyway. The capital that finally moves at their speed is the capital that captures them, and the relationship, before anyone else does.

The credit these firms have isn’t the credit they need. The distance between the two is the whole market.

This brief is based on the April 2026 report, “The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration.