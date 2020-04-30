Refining The Fight Against Subscription Churn

As one looks across the subscription landscape with an eye toward combating the consistent issue that churn presents, there are often small breakpoints where churn is happening and can be battled back – if merchants can zero in on the right targets and make the biggest impacts, Recurly Senior Vice President Danielle Gotkis told PYMNTS. It’s a need that is more pressing today than ever, she noted, as the subscription landscape has seen some major shifts in the last 30 days, with more likely to come soon.

“Overall, what we’re seeing is that there have been shifts that are unprecedented. Right now, we are keeping a close eye on how subscription services and their customers are affected by the pandemic and the quickly shifting landscape when it comes to keeping their customers,” Gotkis said.

Refining The Fight Against Churn

Fighting churn, Gotkis noted, requires a nuanced understanding of the subscriber and what draws her to that experience. For example, higher-value subscriptions have a much lower churn rate in general, and a lower incidence of involuntary churn. Those subscriptions tend to be higher-value and are often purchased by companies or their employees as part of doing business. Those purchases are often linked to a business card managed by someone in accounting whose job it is to make sure the subscription doesn’t lapse. Decline rates are lower across the board because the service is deemed more essential.

That is very different from the lower-value transactions that are more common in the B2C subscription world, which is characterized by streaming subscriptions and box-of-the-month offerings. These products are less mission-critical to their subscribers, who are more likely to let them lapse merely because they are more “nice to have” than “must-have.” In those cases, battling churn takes more work to render the product or service essential. That might mean offering variable payment terms or building loyalty by boosting rewards. Or, Gotkis said, it might increase value by offering one-time purchases and add-ons to the existing subscription.

“We have seen a lot of our eCommerce and Internet of Things merchants increase their revenue per customer simply by putting together add-on offerings or by allowing their subscribers to buy items in addition to their monthly subscription,” she explained.

But for subscription merchants across the board, Gotkis noted, the simple answer to the complicated problem means working with their payments partners to analyze the data and understand the story of churn. Sometimes the solution is an overhaul of the product or experience, while others may be easier, but less obvious, fixes.

“For example, one of the top reasons for churn is a decline related to a temporary hold on the account used to make the purchase,” Gotkis said, adding that the common reason is the subscription commerce company is trying to renew subscribers outside the particular hours of a normal bank. She believes it’s much better to move the renewal times to normal business banking hours.

The Emerging Landscape

As the world has adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic and changed their habits accordingly, said Gotkis, their data is already beginning to show shifts in subscription purchasing patterns. Rates of consumers test-driving services with free trials have more than doubled in the last month, while new pay subscriptions have increased by 30 percent just over the last three weeks.

“In the publishing and entertainment sector, we’ve seen new subscriptions growing more than 75 percent,” Gotkis said, noting that in the entertainment sector as a whole, they’ve seen subscription rates pick up as much as 47 percent during the first two weeks of April in some areas.

Another area seeing growth, she said, is the digital education sector. During the week of March 16, when schools began closing en masse nationwide, Recurly saw a 120 percent bump in daily trials. In response to that demand, Gotkis said, they’ve seen services switch their models, offering freemium services or extending free trial periods by a week or even as much as 30 days.

A very new market for subscription service providers is emerging, as consumer preferences are rapidly realigning to a new world. The goal now, said Gotkis, is capturing that sign-on momentum and keeping it from cutting loose and churning away.