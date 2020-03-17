Taxes

Tax Time Tardiness And The Faster Refund

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Tax Time Tardiness And The Faster Refund

It’s unprecedented. The federal tax filing deadline in 2020 has been waived in the wake of coronavirus disruptions. The president announced there will be no penalties or interest levied for late filing against those affected, and many states will certainly do the same. Amazing development.

But come coronavirus or the Martian measles, taxes will be filed, and refunds issued. In time-honored tradition, tax accountants will prepare forms and the U.S. Treasury will issue payments to millions of Americans via paper check, delivered in an envelope by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Just when you thought that check couldn’t be any more maligned, along comes a contagion to give people another reason to stop passing paper hand-to-hand. The March 2020 Disbursements Tracker,® done in collaboration with Ingo Money, explores faster payment options that are available to taxpayers and tax preparers in this time of turmoil, so that when refunds are (eventually) issued, they will be digitally disbursed with speed and safety.

Platforms Accelerate Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says refunds take an average of 21 calendar days to reach recipients – but as CBS News reported in January 2020, “…the tax agency notes that it can take longer to receive your refund, typically because the IRS needs more time to process the return in case of errors or other problems.”

Electronic filing can speed up the entire process considerably, the IRS says, but it’s still a long way from instant money or anything close to that – and consumers are noticing. Tax firms now have an opportunity to reduce lag times and ease filing frustrations for customers, creating a better overall experience – and maybe make a few extra bucks doing it.

Specialized API-driven platforms engineered to fast-track information exchange are increasingly being used, as various finance professionals are realizing the services they enable.

“While the IRS has been slowly moving away from checks [to] direct deposit, tax firms may even be able to go one step further,” Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards told PYMNTS. “By leveraging a disbursements marketplace platform … [firms] would have the ability to facilitate even faster access to refunds – and to an account that the customer chooses. As soon as the refund is issued, customers could have funds sent directly to their bank accounts, [sent] to pay off credit card bills, [sent] to Amazon accounts or even split amongst all of those places.”

The March 2020 Disbursements Tracker® details inventive uses of tech that are driving a new wave of faster disbursements, with a feature focus on millennial business owners that “…are 14 percent more likely to struggle with money problems than those who are baby boomers,” it states.

It’s About More Than Taxes

Tax refund disbursements are really just the jelly in the doughnut of a slow migration to instant money. The latest Disbursements Tracker® looks at developments around the world, from value-added tax (VAT) refund kiosks in the United Arab Emirates to first uses of the 3D Secure 2.0 payment protocol in Canada. But the tax action here at home is promising on a few levels.

“Faster disbursements could … alleviate consumers’ debts and related stresses, which could entice them to consider long-term financial goals,” the report states. “Twenty-nine percent of American households have less than $1,000 in savings, and 78 percent of U.S. employees report living paycheck to paycheck, which makes saving funds difficult or even impossible. Tax firms offering faster disbursements could help their customers better manage their bills through educational efforts…” like tax guides or the insights available from digital platforms, notes the report.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
7.1K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
5.0K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
4.8K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
4.4K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
3.6K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
3.3K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
3.0K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.0K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
2.9K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
2.9K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Amazon Amazon
2.8K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

Casino Casino
2.8K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
2.7K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus
2.5K
Economy

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin
2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Rhode Island’s Blockchain Act Aims For Crypto Rules Too; Rapper Akon Details Crypto Plans