Chime Expands Availability of In-App Tax Filing Pilot Program

Chime has expanded the availability of free access to its in-app tax filing pilot program.

Following a successful pilot launch, the new tax feature is now available to millions more eligible Chime members, the banking app said in a Thursday (March 14) press release.

“Offering a free and convenient way for our members to file their taxes is just one of the many ways to have our members’ backs,” Madhu Muthukumar, chief product officer at Chime, said in the release. “So far, the reception has been really positive. We’re proud to help our members get their taxes done faster and get their refunds back sooner.”

Chime members who are eligible to use tax filing feature as part of the pilot will receive an in-app notification, according to the release.

This all-new tax feature is enabled by Chime’s partnerships with two registered tax eFile providers — Column Tax and april — the release said.

With this feature, eligible Chime members can file both state and federal taxes directly through the Chime app, completely free and with a maximum refund guarantee provided by Column Tax or april, per the release.

Those with access to the feature can prepare and file their taxes in minutes, in the app, with just a few clicks and for free, according to the release. If they choose direct deposit with Chime, they can get their federal tax refund as many as six days earlier.

Chime plans to make this tax-filing feature available to all members for the 2024 tax year, per the release.

“Chime’s new embedded tax feature not only simplifies tax filing but also aligns with Chime’s mission of helping everyday people unlock financial progress by offering fee-free financial solutions to members,” the company said in the release.

In another recent development in this space, Intuit said in November that it was rolling out generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tax preparation innovations across its TurboTax Online and TurboTax Live products and services.

In another recent addition to Chime’s offerings, the company said March 4 that it has partnered with Upside to launch a feature called Chime Deals that allows Chime members to take advantage of cash-back opportunities on everyday spending.