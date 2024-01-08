Intuit Integrates TurboTax Into Credit Karma and QuickBooks

Intuit has integrated TurboTax into two of its other products: Credit Karma and QuickBooks.

These integrations will streamline the tax preparation and filing process for individuals and small business owners by combining the tax knowledge engine of TurboTax with the filer’s personal and financial data that is already present in Credit Karma or QuickBooks, the company said in a Monday (Jan. 8) press release.

“The integration of TurboTax into Credit Karma and QuickBooks helps us meet our customers where they are so they can file with complete confidence knowing they are getting their best tax outcome, all in a familiar product experience,” Mark Notarainni, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Consumer Group, said in the release.

Credit Karma members will be able to file their federal and state taxes in the Credit Karma app with TurboTax themselves or, at additional cost, with the assistance of a tax expert, according to the release.

They will also be able to choose to access their refund early and to receive personalized guidance on how to leverage their refund with products like a high-yield savings account, the release said.

“Our members trust us to help them understand and manage their finances and we’re taking that one step further by helping them file their taxes and make a plan for their refund,” Courtney Alev, general manager of tax at Credit Karma, said in the release.

For small businesses using QuickBooks Online, the new integration with TurboTax will help them save time and effort by seamlessly moving from books to taxes, per the release.

It will also offer them access to unlimited expert tax assistance, at additional cost, the release said.

“We’re offering small businesses peace of mind by providing tax experts to prepare and file taxes with the best outcome guaranteed, along with year-round guidance from accounting experts to maximize their daily business moves all from within QuickBooks,” Matt Lisowski, vice president of product management for the business tax ecosystem at Intuit, said in the release.

These integrations come on the heels of Intuit’s addition of generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations across its TurboTax Online and TurboTax Live products and services.

The AI-powered innovations will make tax preparation easier for both individuals and small businesses, Intuit said when announcing them in November.