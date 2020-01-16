Today In Data

The Rising Tides Of Buy Now, Pay Later And Flexible Ownership

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Buy Now, Pay Later And Flexible Ownership

The success of buy now, pay later (BNPL) adds to the pressure to stand out as an installment payments provider. Competition in the space keeps increasing, particularly as shoppers change how they pay retailers and the other corporations with whom they interact daily. And in retail, Feather is among the rising tide of online destinations offering “flexible ownership” of furniture. Customers can choose to pay a monthly membership fee, or they can rent home furnishings a la carte through the company. All this, Today in Data.

Today in DataData:

1973: The year Rent-A-Center went into business.

86 percent: Portion of Afterpay users aged 23 to 36 who utilized debit cards to sign up.

27 percent: Segment of consumers who planned to use BNPL for 2019 holiday purchases.

$19: Feather’s monthly membership fee for furniture rentals.

2M: Number of Australian BNPL users as of 2018.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

cross border payments cross border payments
5.9K
Cross-border Payments

Using Data To Fight Subscriber Churn

4.7K
VISA

Visa’s $5.3B FinTech Play, Wrapped In Plaid

How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation How Gen Z Is Driving Payments Innovation
3.9K
Payments Innovation

Why Digital Payments Innovation Sticks To Gen Z

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch
3.4K
Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch To Slash Store Sizes

Fundbox Picks New CFO Fundbox Picks New CFO
3.3K
Personnel

Fundbox Picks New CFO

Oyo hotel Oyo hotel
3.2K
Retail

OYO Reduces Hotel Room Count, Begins Layoffs

Visa Reportedly In Final Talks To Purchase Fintech Plaid Visa Reportedly In Final Talks To Purchase Fintech Plaid
3.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Visa To Acquire Plaid For $5.3B

Samsung, Teleworld, TWS, 5G, radio frequency, (RF), original equipment manufacturers, (OEMs), end-to-end support, newds Samsung, Teleworld, TWS, 5G, radio frequency, (RF), original equipment manufacturers, (OEMs), end-to-end support, newds
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Samsung Snatches Up TeleWorld To Enhance 5G Offerings

Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Lightnet Raises $31M, Dish Network Has Piracy Deterrent Based In Blockchain 

Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition
2.7K
Payment Methods

Visa Tokenized Transactions Hit $1T, Sets Click-to-Pay Transition

2.7K
Payments Innovation

New Data: 85 Pct. Of Businesses Have Real-Time Payments On Their Roadmaps – Here’s Why

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Cigna, Oscar To Launch Healthcare Solution For SMBs

Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services
2.5K
Mastercard

Mastercard Names Raj Seshadri President Of Data And Services

Instant Payments Future Of Legal Disbursements Instant Payments Future Of Legal Disbursements
2.4K
Legal

The Instant Verdict Is In For Legal Disbursements

Travel Meets Connected Commerce Travel Meets Connected Commerce
2.3K
Travel Payments

Travel Meets Connected Commerce