Supporting Digital Sales With Retail Innovation

Bookshop is aiming to help independent bookstores expand their range with an easier on-ramp to digital sales. The site’s purchasing experience is similar to Amazon’s, but a portion of its revenue is split among independent bookstores on its platform. And in restaurant news, Chipotle Mexican Grill is seeking to support its digital business by finishing the rollout of digital pickup shelves and growing its delivery capabilities. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

78.3 percent: Chipotle’s increase in digital sales in the fourth quarter.

10 percent: Share of Bookshop’s revenue that will be divided among the independent bookstores on the platform every six months.

8.5M: Minimum number of enrolled members in Chipotle’s rewards program.

5 percent: Approximate increase in independent bookstore sales in 2018.

$1.4B: Chipotle’s revenue in the fourth quarter.