Today In Data

The Emergence Of Digital 3.0 Via eCommerce, Mobile  

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Target

Target has found itself perfectly positioned for the in-store essential goods that kept consumers shopping during the pandemic amid a shift in the direction of Digital 3.0. The retailer has been able to capture more than its share of eCommerce, with millions of new customers visiting its site. And mobile commerce hasn’t been a focus amid the pandemic, but apps and other use patterns are emerging as more than a little spot on the Digital 3.0 radar. All this, Today in Data.

Today in Data

Data:         

            
260M: Number of people who connected to the mobile internet for the first time in 2019.

75%: Approximate share of all eCommerce transactions for which mobile will be responsible by 2021.

25%: Proportion of consumers who have increased their usage of third-party apps, with their primary incentives being cravings for specific types of food and low delivery costs.

10.8%: Increase in Target’s same-store sales in Q1 over 2019.

5M: Minimum number of net new customers who visited Target.com since the pandemic took hold in mid-March.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Ripple cryptocurrency coin
2.9K
Payments Innovation

PayID Attempts To Legitimize Crypto Payments At Scale

Profile Software Rolls Out FX Risk Management Tool
2.6K
B2B Payments

Profile Software Unveils FX Risk Management Tool

Amazon India
2.5K
Amazon

Amazon Approved To Deliver Alcohol In India

2.4K
Payment Methods

Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

TikTok
2.2K
Social Commerce

Forget Twitter And Instagram, Big Brands Are Moving To TikTok

Financial Conduct Authority
2.2K
Economy

UK Financial Regulator Proposes Extended Grace Period Amid COVID-19

This Week in Payments
2.0K
News

This Week In Payments: Digital Banking, Financial Literacy And Expanded eCommerce Competition

Palantir Notches $500M Before Potential Listing
2.0K
Investments

Palantir Notches $500M Ahead Of Potential IPO

AMC Plans To Reopen Cinemas In Time For New Releases
1.8K
Coronavirus

AMC Plans To Reopen Cinemas With Social Distancing, Safety Protocols

Ericsson
1.8K
Mobile

Ericsson Says UK Telecom Rules Are Slowing 5G, Driving Up Costs

DraftKings In Initial Public Offering Of Stock
1.8K
IPO

DraftKings To Sell More Shares in $1.6B IPO

1.7K
News

Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist

Samsung
1.7K
Mobile

Samsung Rolls Out New Economy-Priced 5G Phone

1.6K
International

Norway’s Coronavirus Rules Hurt Sales At Swedish Mall

travel airport
1.6K
Economy

Travel Industry Makes Early Attempts To Get On The Road (And In The Air) Again