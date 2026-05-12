Defending the Member: How Credit Unions Are Responding to a New Fraud Landscape

As fraud risks grow, members expect their CUs to detect, communicate and prevent threats in real time while preserving a seamless experience.

Fraud is increasing in both frequency and sophistication, affecting credit unions across channels and exposing gaps in legacy CU systems and fragmented defenses.

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Fraud is entering a new phase of complexity for credit unions (CUs), driven by the rapid expansion of digital channels, increasingly sophisticated attack methods and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by bad actors. What was once a contained risk is now a persistent, systemwide threat affecting every stage of the member journey. Attackers are no longer limited to exploiting isolated vulnerabilities; instead, they are orchestrating coordinated, multichannel schemes that challenge traditional detection and response frameworks.

As fraud evolves, so too are member expectations. Credit union members increasingly expect real-time protection, seamless communication and proactive intervention that prevents losses before they occur. This shift reflects broader changes in the digital economy, where immediacy and transparency are becoming baseline requirements rather than differentiators. Meeting these expectations demands a coordinated, data-driven approach to fraud detection and response.

Fraud Threats Are Growing More Complex and Pervasive

Fraud is increasing in both frequency and sophistication, affecting credit unions across channels and exposing gaps in legacy CU systems and fragmented defenses.

Fraud is rising across channels and touchpoints.

Fraud is no longer confined to isolated incidents or single channels, with recent research finding that one in 10 consumers have encountered card fraud in the past year. Most incidents occurred online and were often tied to credential sharing, impersonation schemes and unauthorized transfers. This reflects a broader trend in which digital interactions, convenient as they may be, create new vulnerabilities that fraudsters are quick to exploit. 77% of credit unions have experienced unauthorized network access in the past year.

At the same time, identity fraud and other attack types continue to expand, reinforcing fraud as a persistent threat to members’ financial security. PYMNTS Intelligence research found that fraud now occurs across the full CU member life cycle, from account opening and onboarding to authentication and transaction activity. CUs must now defend every interaction point rather than a single stage.

Digital growth and legacy gaps are expanding the attack surface.

As credit unions expand their digital capabilities, security risks are increasing in parallel. Recent research shows that at 56%, cybersecurity, including fraud, remained CUs’ leading concern for the second year in a row. Nearly half of institutions report rising fraud, while more than three-quarters (77%) have experienced at least one incident of unauthorized network access in the past year.

This risk is further compounded by fragmented infrastructure. Disconnected systems, data silos and inconsistent workflows can create blind spots between channels, limiting the ability to detect patterns quickly enough to prevent attacks. In many cases, fraud signals exist within an organization but are not effectively connected, reducing their value in real-time decision-making.

AI is accelerating fraud sophistication and scale.

Emerging technologies are making fraud more difficult to detect and prevent. Synthetic identity fraud, already a perpetual challenge, is becoming easier to execute as generative AI tools enable criminals to create more convincing identities. These identities can pass traditional verification checks, allowing fraudsters to establish accounts and build credibility before executing attacks. Once inside, attackers can increasingly simulate legitimate user behavior, enabling fraudulent activity to evade traditional detection systems. This escalation in fraud capabilities is eroding the signal used to distinguish between legitimate and malicious activity. As a result, fraud is evolving from a tactical risk into a strategic threat to balance sheets, underwriting models and long-term growth.

Members Expect Real-Time Protection Without Friction

As fraud risks grow, members expect their CUs to detect, communicate and prevent threats in real time while preserving a seamless experience.

Security expectations are shaping member behavior and trust.

82% of CU members say their payment method choice is mainly influenced by which option feels most secure. Fraud prevention is now central to how members engage with their credit unions. A majority of members (82%) say their choice of payment method is driven primarily by which option feels most secure, underscoring the role of trust in financial relationships. At the same time, members expect real-time responsiveness across financial interactions, from payments to fraud alerts, reinforcing the need for instant visibility and action. This expectation reflects the broader shift toward immediacy in digital services, where delays are increasingly viewed as unacceptable.

The quality of fraud response directly impacts member relationships.

How a CU responds to fraud can significantly influence long-term member loyalty. Recent research found that consumers who report excellent fraud resolution experiences are far more likely to increase their confidence in their provider, deepen their relationship and adopt additional products or services.

Conversely, slow or unclear responses can erode trust at precisely the moment when members are most vulnerable. A delayed notification, a cumbersome dispute process or inconsistent communication can turn a negative event into a lasting reputational issue.

Real-time detection and communication are becoming table stakes.

As digital channels become the primary point of interaction, fraud prevention must operate at the same speed as member activity. AI-powered threats such as deepfake audio, identity spoofing and automated phishing are scaling rapidly, requiring institutions to detect and respond to threats in real time.

Credit unions that can extend real-time capabilities into fraud detection and response will be better positioned to maintain trust and deliver consistent member experiences. This includes not only identifying suspicious activity as it occurs but also communicating with members quickly and clearly to confirm or stop transactions.

Ultimately, the institutions that succeed will be those that balance security with convenience. Members expect strong protection, but they are unwilling to tolerate excessive friction.

Real-Time, Data-Driven Strategies Are Redefining Fraud Defense

Modern fraud strategies rely on real-time data, AI-driven analytics and integrated systems to detect threats earlier, respond faster and reduce operational burden.

Real-time data and AI are enabling earlier detection and intervention.

Credit unions are increasingly leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning to detect fraud patterns across channels and transactions in real time. These capabilities allow institutions to identify anomalies earlier and intervene before losses occur. By moving from reactive to proactive detection, CUs can better manage risk while reducing false positives and operational strain. This shift not only improves fraud outcomes but also enhances the member experience by minimizing unnecessary disruptions. Eliminating data silos is essential to effective fraud prevention.

Integrated data and systems are critical to closing fraud gaps.

Breaking down data silos is essential to effective fraud prevention. According to Velera COO Dean Michaels, tools that aggregate signals across card, digital and branch interactions enable a more comprehensive view of member behavior and risk, improving both detection accuracy and response speed.

At the same time, developing a strong data culture ensures that insights translate into action, driving more consistent, data-informed decision-making across the organization. As PYMNTS Intelligence reporting notes, data creates value only when business leaders—not just data teams—use it to guide decisions. Ensuring leaders actively use data in decision-making is critical to sustaining long-term improvements in fraud prevention.

Scalable, ecosystem-driven solutions enable more effective fraud management.

Credit unions are increasingly turning to partners to strengthen their fraud capabilities. Through shared infrastructure and ecosystem-based approaches, institutions can access broader datasets, advanced tools and specialized expertise without building everything in-house. Solutions such as real-time account validation, AI-driven risk ecosystems and integrated alerting systems are helping CUs streamline onboarding, reduce fraud risk and deliver more consistent protection across channels.

Velera’s recently launched Risk Mitigation Ecosystem reflects this shift, using a cloud-based, multilayered approach that applies AI to unified data across channels to detect and prevent fraud in real time. Solutions like this demonstrate how collaboration and technology can come together to address increasingly complex threats.

Strengthening Fraud Defenses for a More Complex Threat Landscape

Fraud may have once been treated as a back-office risk, but it now sits at the center of the member experience. As attacks become more coordinated, the challenge is no longer just detecting fraud but preventing it without introducing friction.

PYMNTS Intelligence offers the following actionable roadmap for credit unions modernizing their fraud strategies:

Prioritize coordinated detection and response. Treat fraud as a systemwide risk spanning channels, touchpoints and the full member journey.

Treat fraud as a systemwide risk spanning channels, touchpoints and the full member journey. Adopt real-time fraud detection capabilities. Implement AI-driven analytics that monitor transactions and behaviors continuously, enabling earlier identification and intervention before losses occur.

Implement AI-driven analytics that monitor transactions and behaviors continuously, enabling earlier identification and intervention before losses occur. Eliminate data silos across channels. Integrate data from card, digital and in-branch systems to create a unified view of member activity and risk, improving both detection accuracy and response speed.

Integrate data from card, digital and in-branch systems to create a unified view of member activity and risk, improving both detection accuracy and response speed. Enhance member communication strategies. Deploy real-time alerts and clear, consistent messaging to keep members informed and engaged during potential fraud events, reinforcing trust.

Deploy real-time alerts and clear, consistent messaging to keep members informed and engaged during potential fraud events, reinforcing trust. Leverage ecosystem partnerships. Collaborate with technology providers and network partners to access advanced tools and shared intelligence without overextending internal resources.

Credit unions that move beyond fragmented controls and treat fraud as a coordinated, enterprise-wide capability will be better positioned to sustain member trust and drive long-term growth.