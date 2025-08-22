Credit Unions Put Business Leaders on the Hook for Data

Highlights
Culture beats dashboards: A PYMNTS panel led by Velera’s Jeremiah Lotz said real impact comes when business leaders, not just data teams, own and trust the numbers.
Fraud, personalization, AI: From fighting fraud to tailoring experiences, the panelists showed how data culture drives high-stakes use cases.
Monday morning fix: The executives offered simple steps leaders can act on immediately to move their data culture from talk to transformation.
