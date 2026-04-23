April 2026
Real-Time Payments Tracker® Series

From Faster to Smarter: Real-Time Payments as a Consumer Cash Flow Tool

Instant payments are about more than just convenience. They are reshaping how consumers manage cash flow, giving them real-time control to navigate financial pressures and make smarter money decisions at the moments that matter.

01

Real-time payments are reaching record adoption, with usage rising sharply. Increasingly used for wages, transfers and expenses, they are becoming a routine part of consumers’ day-to-day cash flow management.

02

As economic pressures mount, consumers are turning to instant disbursements to manage liquidity and maintain financial stability in real time.

03

As immediate access to funds becomes more urgent for everyday financial needs, real-time payments are shifting from a convenience to a core tool for managing cash flow. However, consumers’ sensitivity to fees for this access suggests pricing will play a key role in shaping long-term adoption.

Get Unlimited Access
Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

    Real-time payments are reaching new milestones, but the story behind their growth is evolving. Record transaction volumes on the RTP® network reflect more than rising adoption; they signal a shift in how consumers are using instant payments in everyday financial life. Increasingly, real-time payments are not just about speed or convenience. They are becoming tools for managing cash flow, enabling consumers to move money at precisely the moments they need it. As households navigate tighter budgets and more complex financial routines, this shift is redefining the role of instant payments in the broader payments ecosystem.

    Real-Time Payments Are Becoming a Daily Cash Flow Tool

    Real-time payments are reaching record adoption, with usage rising sharply. Increasingly used for wages, transfers and expenses, they are becoming a routine part of consumers’ day-to-day cash flow management.

    Consumers are using real-time payments more than ever.

    Adoption is reaching new highs, driven not only by traditional business use cases but increasingly by consumers. In February, the RTP network set a single-day record by processing more than 2 million payments, surpassing the previous record of 1.91 million set just a week earlier. This rapid increase indicates how quickly instant payments are becoming embedded in routine financial activity, with The Clearing House attributing the growth to steady expansion across consumer use cases.

    2.05M

    Number of transactions processed on the RTP® network on February 13, setting a new record

    Momentum extends beyond the RTP network. PYMNTS Intelligence research finds that in November, nearly three-quarters of consumers (74%) reported having received at least one payout instantly, the highest share on record since the survey began in April 2020.

    Instant payments are becoming increasingly central to how consumers manage their day-to-day finances.

    Much of this growth reflects consumers’ increasing reliance on these tools to manage cash flow. Common use cases include digital wallet transfers, with consumers moving funds back into checking accounts to cover expenses; earned wage access (EWA) disbursements that provide immediate access to income; account-to-account (A2A) transfers used to consolidate funds and pay bills; and gig economy payouts that allow workers to cash out earnings instantly.

    Research from the Federal Reserve, operator of the instant payments rail FedNow® Service, also shows strong consumer interest in real-time payments for A2A transfers, payroll and digital wallet use, noting that demand is being driven by younger, digitally engaged consumers.

    Economic Pressure Is Driving Demand for Real-Time Control

    As economic pressures mount, consumers are turning to instant disbursements to manage liquidity and maintain financial stability in real time.

    70%

    of core cash flow recipients who need funds immediately make real-time payments their go-to method after a single use.

    The rise of real-time payments as a cash flow tool reflects broader shifts in financial pressures.

    For many consumers, particularly gig workers, freelancers and those relying on disbursement-based income, the timing of payments matters. Nearly one in four Americans live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to pay their bills each month. For these consumers, immediate access to pay is critical.

    PYMNTS Intelligence research shows that when recipients need funds urgently, instant payments quickly become their preferred method. For example, for recipients of disbursements that represent their primary source of income, the “stickiness ratio” of instant payments—the share of recipients who make instant their go-to payment method after a single use—is already more than half (57%) when individuals can wait up to a week for payment. Among such core cash flow recipients who need funds immediately, however, that figure jumps to 70%.

    Access to earned wages before payday can improve consumers’ financial health.

    The gap between paychecks can be precarious. A survey from Dayforce found that seven in 10 of its Dayforce Wallet users would have trouble keeping pace with monthly expenses without on-demand pay. About the same share said that before using EWA, they turned to predatory payday loans or incurred punishing late fees by missing due dates to stay afloat. Just over half reported paying bills late to manage shortfalls.

    Moreover, research shows that on-demand wage access not only helps people avoid these pitfalls but also promotes more proactive financial management. Researchers found that it can improve financial monitoring, savings behavior and long-term planning. In this context, instant payments are not just reducing friction; they are helping consumers effectively manage liquidity and maintain financial stability.

    Financial institutions are adapting to rising demand for real-time financial control.

    Financial institutions (FIs) are beginning to respond to this shift by expanding real-time capabilities tied directly to everyday financial needs. Suncoast Credit Union, for example, joined the RTP network to support its members who are hourly workers, as they often require immediate access to funds for essential expenses.

    “[We’re] thinking of those members that work a shift and … need to put gas in their car just to get to work the next day,” said Brandi Forrester, the credit union’s director of payment operations, in a recent podcast. “Offering that ability to work that shift and then get paid at the end of the day [is] a huge benefit for those members.”

    From Convenience to Core Infrastructure: The Path to Mainstream Adoption

    As immediate access to funds becomes more urgent for everyday financial needs, real-time payments are shifting from a convenience to a core tool for managing cash flow. However, consumers’ sensitivity to fees for this access suggests pricing will play a key role in shaping long-term adoption.

    As real-time payments become embedded in cash flow management, they are becoming a core financial tool.

    Consumers increasingly recognize the tangible value of immediate access to funds, PYMNTS Intelligence finds, particularly when it helps them avoid overdrafts, manage expenses or reduce uncertainty. As of November, nearly half (46%) of consumers cite instant payments as the most typical way they receive income and earnings. That figure is up from just one in three (34%) in early 2024.

    Clearly, real-time access is important to consumers, and that value is reflected in their willingness to pay for immediacy, particularly in urgent situations or when funds are tied to income and near-term cash flow. Nearly half (49%) of recipients typically pay a fee for their most-used instant payout. That share rises to 72% among those relying on instant disbursements for core income.

    72%

    of consumers receiving their core income via instant payments typically pay a fee for that immediacy.

    However, this willingness is highly conditional: When instant access consistently carries a fee, consumers may reserve it for urgent needs rather than adopt it as a default. For example, 61% of Gen Z consumers say they would pay for instant access when funds are needed within 30 minutes, but just 29% would do so when they can wait, underscoring how price sensitivity shapes when instant is used.

    Real-time cash flow management is emerging as a key driver of instant payments adoption.

    Experts note that in an age of instant expectations, delayed disbursements feel outdated to consumers. Research from the Fed finds that the “slow speed of funds” is consumers’ second-most pressing payments pain point, behind fees.

    PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that the top reasons consumers demand instant payments include needing to make essential purchases (32%), wanting the peace of mind of having the funds in their accounts (32%) and managing tight budget constraints (24%). Additionally, about one-third of consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills receive disbursements in less than a day, a higher share than for any other group. This reinforces the idea that urgency is driving demand for speed.

    By enabling people to control when and how money moves, real-time payments networks are positioning themselves not just as faster rails, but as foundational infrastructure for modern financial behavior.

    Build Real-Time Payments to Support Everyday Financial Control

    As real-time payments evolve, FIs have an opportunity to align their strategies with how consumers are actually using these tools. Enabling use cases such as earned wage access, wallet transfers and account-to-account payments can help institutions meet growing demand for real-time financial control.

    PYMNTS Intelligence offers the following actionable roadmap for how FIs can design real-time payments strategies that support cash flow management, strengthen customer relationships and drive long-term adoption of instant payments:

    • Prioritize the most common use cases. Embed instant payments into payroll, gig payouts and bill-related transfers where timing directly affects financial stability.
    • Design for visibility and control. Pair real-time payments with balance updates, alerts and forecasting tools that help consumers anticipate and manage shortfalls.
    • Align pricing with perceived value. Use flexible fee structures tied to urgency and transaction type to encourage routine use while reserving premium options for time-sensitive needs.
    • Focus on everyday relevance. Enable seamless movement of funds across accounts and services to support end-to-end cash flow management.

    By anchoring real-time payments in cash flow utility rather than speed alone, FIs can position them as essential financial infrastructure and a core part of everyday money management.

    About

    The Clearing House operates U.S.-based payments networks that clear and settle funds through ACH, check image, the RTP® network and wire transfers. The RTP network supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this Tracker:
    John Gaffney: Chief Content Officer
    Carson Olshansky: Senior Writer
    Alexandra Redmond: Senior Content Editor
    Joe Ehrbar: Content Editor
    Augusto Solari: Senior Research Analyst

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    The Real-Time Payments Tracker® Series may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.
    The Real-Time Payments Tracker® Series is a registered trademark of What’s Next Media & Analytics, LLC (“PYMNTS”).