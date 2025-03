Urgency and Financial Need Drive 1 in 4 Consumers to Demand Instant Disbursements

Driven by financial pressures, 24% of consumers say they need their disbursements within 30 minutes, with 1 in 5 willing to pay a premium to receive funds instantly in urgent situations. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “Digital Transformation and Instant Payments Fuel Business Disbursement Efficiency,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments, details the growing demand for instant disbursements.