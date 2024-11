SMBs Find the Cost of Integrating Instant Payments a Major Challenge

SMBs recognize the value of adopting instant payments, but cost is still a major challenge. In fact, 45% of SMBs cite this as an issue. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “How Instant Ad Hoc Payments Benefit Digital-First SMBs,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments, is based on a survey of 503 SMBs and explores why they need to adopt instant payments — and why they haven’t.