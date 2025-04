“The State of Digital Disbursements: Why Consumers Prefer Instant Payments,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments collaboration, draws on seven years (2018–2025) of U.S. consumer data and 42,683 responses to pinpoint the strongest drivers of consumer preference for receiving disbursements instantly. This is the seventh year we have done this report, providing insight into consumers’ growing interest in instant disbursements from nongovernmental entities.