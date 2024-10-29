WATCH NOW
|
SUBSCRIBE
Search
PYMNTS TV
Today
B2B
Retail
Fintech
Digital Transformation
Crypto
AI
PYMNTS
®
Intelligence
Trackers
Proprietary Data Studies
PYMNTS Data Lab
MonitorEdge Series
PYMNTS
®
Intelligence
Trackers
Proprietary Data Studies
PYMNTS Data Lab
MonitorEdge Series
Markets
Events
More
Topics
Artifical Intelligence
Connected Car
Buy Now Pay Later
Banking
Cloud
Cross-Border Payments
Gig-Economy
Grocery & Pharmacy
Healthcare Payments
Insurtech
Small & Medium Businesses
Social Platforms
Subscription Commerce
Travel
TechREG
®
Real-Time Payments
Restaurants
EMEA
Featured
SEE ALSO:
Editor’s Picks
Opinion
CE100 Index
Working Capital & Liquidity
Competition Policy International
A PYMNTS Company
Stay Current
Events
Subscribe
Become a Partner
Instant Payments for Enterprise: Ad Hoc Transactions Go Real-Time
How Instant Pay Is Becoming the Standard for Ad Hoc Payments
Inside the October Study
45%
: Share of ad hoc payments sent via instant methods in July, up from only 36% in January
63%
: Portion of ad hoc transactions where instant methods were available
50%
: Share of instant ad hoc payments to businesses that are made via push to debit card
BY COMPLETING THIS FORM, I HAVE READ AND ACKNOWLEDGED THE
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
Δ
Instant Payments Report
Meeting Consumers’ Urgent Need for Funds with Instant Payments
Generation Instant: Growing Use of Instant Pay for Insurance Disbursements
Generation Instant: Leveraging Instant Pay to Streamline Borrowing Disbursements
Generation Instant: How Instant Payments Help Consumers Receive Overpayment Disbursements Faster
Generation Instant: Freelancers Use Instant Payments to Reduce Financial Hardship
Generation Instant: How Truckers Use Instant Payments to Support Their Lifestyles
How Instant Ad Hoc Payment Costs Impact Small SMBs
Meeting the Demand for Instant Ad Hoc Payments
Measuring Consumers’ Growing Interest in Instant Payouts - March 2024
How Instant Ad Hoc Payments Drive SMB Success
Generation Instant: Renters and Refunds
Generation Instant: Business Expense Reimbursements
Streamlining Ad Hoc Payments With Instant Pay
Measuring Consumer Satisfaction With Instant Payouts
Generation Instant: Gaming and Winnings
Generation Instant: Hospitality and Tips