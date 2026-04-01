The Payout Problem Hiding Behind Faster Money

The Preference Match Imperative: Aligning Payout Delivery With Recipient Expectations

Consumers are raising the bar on payout experiences, and many companies are missing it. New data shows satisfaction rises sharply when speed and recipient choice come together, especially in the moments that matter most. Download your copy of a PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments collaboration now.
Inside the April Playbook
  • Matching the payout method to the recipient’s preference matters, as consumers with very high preference match rates are 56% more likely to report high satisfaction with their payouts. More than half of consumers in the highest match group say they are highly satisfied.
  • Some payout experiences are falling short of rising consumer expectations. As payout options have expanded, so have consumer expectations, in turn raising the bar for what recipients see as a good payout experience.
  • The gap between preferred and actual payout methods is especially pronounced in urgent use cases and among younger consumers, particularly Gen Z. Slower payout experiences often offer fewer options and less alignment with recipient preferences.

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