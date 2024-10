Hurricanes Underscore Consumers’ Urgent Need for Instant Payments

Consumers increasingly report they urgently need their disbursements. In fact, 24% say they need funds in 30 minutes or less and another 22% say they need disbursements the same day. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “Meeting Consumers’ Urgent Need for Funds with Instant Payments,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments, details the ongoing rise of instant payments.