The Gig Economy Leads Demand for Instant Ad Hoc Payments

Businesses with a high need to make one-off disbursements urgently are five times more likely to use instant payment methods, with the gig economy showing the highest demand for immediate payouts. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “Instant Payments: A Strategic Tool for Vendor Relationships and Urgent Transactions,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments, details how adopting instant payments can be a critical tool for fueling operational efficiency and retaining vendors.