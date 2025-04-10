The Gig Economy Leads Demand for Instant Ad Hoc Payments

Instant Payments: A Strategic Tool for Vendor Relationships and Urgent Transactions

Businesses with a high need to make one-off disbursements urgently are five times more likely to use instant payment methods, with the gig economy showing the highest demand for immediate payouts. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “Instant Payments: A Strategic Tool for Vendor Relationships and Urgent Transactions,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments, details how adopting instant payments can be a critical tool for fueling operational efficiency and retaining vendors.

Inside the April Study
  • 100%: Share of senders making 30% or more of their ad hoc payments urgently that sent such payments to consumers instantly at least once
  • 97%: Portion of payments due to gig workers and companies that provide fuel to trucking companies that need to be sent urgently
  • 54%: Share of senders with high payment urgency needs who would pay a higher fee to remit instantly if a vendor refused to deliver before payment is made

