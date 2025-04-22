Instant Payment Adoption Surges as the Smallest Businesses Race to Meet Payroll

Micro businesses earning less than $100,000 a year have tripled their use of instant disbursements over 12 months, turning to faster funds to stabilize operations, meet urgent payroll demands and stay competitive in a tight-margin environment. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “Fast Funds, Steady Cash Flow: How Instant Disbursements Empower SMBs,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments, details how urgency defines which small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) use instant payment methods, reducing their reliance on paper checks and ACH.