On-Demand Rental Apps Streamline Commercial Fleet’s Digital Journey

Whether it’s a delivery service rushing to fulfill orders, a construction crew on a project or a catering company prepping for a weekend event, all these businesses rely on fleets of vehicles to keep their operations running smoothly.

However, managing these fleets poses a significant challenge. From procuring vehicles to handling maintenance and navigating the complexities of financing, the process can quickly become overwhelming.

It’s a problem that Fluid Truck has set out to solve, enabling the 50,000-plus businesses and individuals registered on its app to instantly rent commercial vehicles with just a tap of a button. From cargo vans to box trucks and pickups, the service is available on-demand 24/7, 365 days a year.

According to company founder and CEO James Eberhard, the app’s appeal lies in its ability to streamline the process of acquiring and managing fleets, offering a convenient solution for businesses of all sizes.

“[The app] basically allows you to be able to have the fleet that you need without having all the other commitments that traditionally come with purchasing,” Eberhard told PYMNTS in an interview. “[It’s as easy as] having a GrubHub directly delivered to your doorstep.”

Once the vehicles are delivered, Fluid Truck takes care of maintenance, enabling businesses to focus on what matters most — running their operations — without the burden of fleet management weighing them down. Through their telematics platform, the company monitors the vehicles’ condition and schedules servicing during off-peak hours, ensuring minimal disruption to operations.

“When you’re not using the vehicle, you’re good to go,” he noted. “You don’t require a fleet manager to support your operation.”

Electrifying Commercial Fleet Management

Beyond simplifying fleet management, Fluid Truck is facilitating the adoption of electric fleets, paving the way for a more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

Collaborations with industry players like Lyft and IKEA underscore this commitment, as Eberhard explained: “All the contractors doing deliveries for IKEA now have access to zero-emission electric vehicles [without the need to purchase them outright].”

For businesses transitioning to electric fleets, Fluid Truck offers a comprehensive solution, including access to charging infrastructure. This enables companies to meet their sustainability goals without the hefty upfront investment typically associated with electric vehicles.

However, despite advancements in EV technology, “there’s still a lot that needs to be done on the infrastructure side,” Eberhard acknowledged. He emphasized the importance of widespread infrastructure development to fully support the transition to sustainable mobility.

While solutions are being explored, he said Fluid Truck remains dedicated to empowering businesses ready to embrace sustainable transportation. “There are companies that want to start that transition and [gradually build on it] over the next five to 10 years, and we can [help them kickstart that journey] today,” he said.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued growth and innovation in the transport and logistics space, and by leveraging economies of scale and providing flexible solutions, aims to make fleet management more accessible and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes.

As Eberhard said, “Success is often focusing on doing what you’re best at, and for most businesses out there managing a fleet of vehicles is not their primary focus. … We allow them to save time, save money, and go out there and have a solution that allows them to be dynamic and flexible.”