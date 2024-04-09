Mesh Adds Guest Travel Solution to T&E Management Platform

Mesh Payments has added a guest travel solution to its global travel and expense (T&E) management platform.

This new solution streamlines the process associated with the booking and reimbursement of contractor, candidate and guest travel, the company said in a Tuesday (April 9) press release.

“By eliminating the headaches of manual reimbursement for travel expenses, we empower companies to focus on what truly matters — their guests and candidates,” Oded Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh Payments, said in the release.

The new guest travel solution allows contractors, candidates and other guests to book their own itineraries and eliminate expense reimbursements, according to the release. It also supports customers’ preferred travel management companies (TMCs) and accommodates regional preferences, integrated corporate cards, automated travel policy enforcement and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled expense management tools.

These capabilities improve the experience of both guests and organizers by eliminating the need for extensive back-and-forth communication, expense reporting and approvals, the release said. The addition of this solution to the platform simplifies a process that is traditionally manual and cumbersome.

The new solution joins the Mesh Travel & Expense Management platform that provides efficiency, enhances spend visibility and meets the compliance standards of global, multi-entity corporations, per the release. The platform enables automation and management of procurement, T&E and other spend categories.

“This is just the beginning of our journey to streamline travel and expense management for companies worldwide,” Zehavi said in the release.

Companies frequently face silos and the use of different vendors for various payment use cases, Zehavi told PYMNTS in an interview posted in July.

T&E is one of the main payment contexts that are ripe for integration, along with procurement and spend management, Zehavi added.

“When it comes to the payment piece, bigger companies have three different solutions — they look at the different payment contexts almost in a siloed approach with different teams for each,” Zehavi said.

In another recent addition to its capabilities, Mesh Payments announced in February its integration with NetSuite OneWorld, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for multi-subsidiary management.

That integration enhances global spend management by streamlining intercompany transfers and syncing transactions across multiple entities.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.