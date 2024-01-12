Rokt has agreed to acquire AfterSell in a move the company says will provide more tools to Rokt Shopify app users.

These tools will help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) boost revenue and enhance their customers’ shopping experience, Rokt said in a Thursday (Jan. 11) press release.

“AfterSell has built a brilliant roster of SMB clients on Shopify and has garnered hundreds of five-star reviews from merchants, which is a testament to how well it delivers,” Rokt CEO Bruce Buchanan said in the release. “This acquisition strengthens our competitive advantage by enabling us to better serve SMB customers and provide better access to advertisers that aren’t typically available to them.”

AfterSell is a Shopify and Shopify Plus partner that helps eCommerce merchants upsell and cross-sell, while Rokt is an eCommerce technology company that makes transactions more relevant to each shopper, according to the release.

With the acquisition of AfterSell, which is expected to close by Fed. 1, Rokt will enhance its SMB offering and expand its number of SMB merchant clients to more than 20,000, the release said.

The acquisition will build on Rokt’s own Shopify app, Rokt Ecommerce, which optimizes the checkout process and presents “highly relevant” offers to the shopper during this moment in the transaction, per the release.

AfterSell enables Shopify merchants to provide personalized cart, checkout and post-purchase upsells, while its UpCart product is designed to increase average order value (AOV) and reduce cart abandonment, according to the release.

“Rokt will further invest in its SMB Shopify offering by combining the complete capabilities of AfterSell and UpCart with the existing Rokt Shopify app to build a more robust product for merchants,” Rokt said in its press release.

In its own blog post about the acquisition, AfterSell said the move will allow it to more than triple the investment in its products.

“This means enhanced product functionality across cart, checkout and post-purchase, as well as the introduction of brand-new upsell types,” AfterSell said in its post.

In another recent move, Rokt partnered with buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Afterpay in November. That collaboration aims to expand Afterpay’s ads business and provide eCommerce shoppers with more relevant offers at checkout.