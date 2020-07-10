Amazon Technology

Amazon Retracts Request For Employees To Remove TikTok From Phones

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

After asking employees to remove the TikTok app from their phones Friday morning (July 10), Amazon later said it sent the staff memo in error, The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

According to memo that was later retracted, TikTok, the widely popular mobile video app, could be harmful on devices that are also connected to Amazon employees’ email accounts. Amazon told employees in a staff memo that the app must be deleted by Friday if those employees want to continue accessing Amazon emails on their mobile devices, but a spokesperson later said the email was sent in error.

“This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error,” an Amazon spokesman said late Friday, according to the WSJ. “There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok.”

TikTok has also recently been pulled from Hong Kong by Bytedance, which owns the app, after a new national security law was passed. India also banned the app among others by Chinese companies, in a dispute over the border between Beijing and New Delhi.

And in the U.S., Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration may limit TikTok use, while some lawmakers in Washington want an all-out ban due to claims that TikTok data could become available to Beijing.

PYMNTS reported recently that the EU was also forming a committee to look into TikTok’s practices and safety in the bloc. In the Netherlands, the data protection commission is looking into how TikTok operates with children’s data and protection.

TikTok, meanwhile, has denied these accusations, maintaining that privacy is an important concern.

“We welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community,” a spokesperson for TikTok said, according to the WSJ. “We’re proud that tens of millions of Americans turn to TikTok for entertainment, inspiration, and connection, including many of the Amazon employees and contractors who have been on the front lines of this pandemic.”

The spokesperson claimed Amazon had not contacted TikTok about the decision, adding that the decision didn’t make sense to them.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

Digital transformation has been forcefully accelerated, but how does that agility translate into the fight against COVID-era attacks and sophisticated identity threats? As millions embrace online everything, preserving digital trust now falls mostly on banks and FIs. Now, advances in identity data and using different weights on the payment mix afford new opportunities to arm organizations and their customers against cyberthreats. From the latest in machine learning for fraud and risk, to corporate treasury teams working in new ways with new datasets, learn from experts how digital identity, together with advances like real-time payments, combine to engender trust and enrich relationships.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Biz Cards Target SMBs, Vendor Acceptance
5.4K
B2B Payments

SMB Financing, Vendor Acceptance Top Biz Cards’ Priorities

2.9K
B2B Payments

Sowing The Seeds Of Agriculture Banking Modernization

DoJ Looks Into Wirecard’s Possible Role In Purported $100M Bank Fraud
2.7K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Looks At Possible Wirecard Role In Purported $100M Bank Fraud

Amex, SAP Team Up For Invoice Automation
2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

American Express, SAP Team Up For Invoice Automation

Four Payment Giants Expand Digital Checkout
2.3K
Payments Innovation

Amex, Discover, Mastercard And Visa Take Click to Pay Global

Mambu Teams With Currencycloud For B2B Payment Integration
2.2K
B2B Payments

Mambu Teams With Currencycloud For B2B Payment Integration

AcctTwo Rolls Out Project Billing Customization For Sage Intacct
2.2K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Rolls Out Project Billing Customization For Sage Intacct

British flag
2.1K
Economy

UK Moves To Support Jobs, Boost Economic Recovery

Bitfinex Must Face Allegations It Hid Lost Funds
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Bitfinex Must Answer NY AG Allegations It Hid Over $800M In Lost Funds

Grocers Juggle Bottom Line, Food Delivery Costs
2.0K
Delivery

Prepping For The Coming Grocery Delivery Wars

Cash Usage Before, During, After Pandemic
1.9K
Cash

Will The Pandemic Spell The Real Death Of Cash?

1.9K
Investments

B2B Payment Platform Taulia Seeks $60M To Expand Product Line

1.8K
Artificial Intelligence

How Mastercard Uses AI To Fight Fraud And Make Better Credit Decisions

Rocky Road Confronts Digital Consumers
1.8K
Economy

Rocky Road Confronts Digital (And Hesitant) Consumer For Rest Of 2020

The Demise Of The Paper Check For Paying Workers
1.7K
Payments Innovation

What Will It Take To Get Rid Of The Paper Paycheck?