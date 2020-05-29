Amazon

Echo Look Will ‘No Longer Function’ Starting In July

After removing the camera from store shelves in December of last year, Amazon is sunsetting the Echo Look. Clients started to get messages yesterday noted that their units, as well as accompanying app, will “no longer function” starting in July of this year, as the functions of Echo Look move to other offerings and apps, Venture Beat reported.

A representative told the outlet, “When we introduced Echo Look three years ago, our goal was to train Alexa to become a style assistant as a novel way to apply AI and machine learning to fashion. With the help of our customers we evolved the service, enabling Alexa to give outfit advice and offer style recommendations.” The representative continued, “We look forward to continuing to support our customers and their style needs with Alexa.”

With Style by Alexa, which is available on the Amazon Shopping app, people and artificial intelligence (AI) together recommend, compare and evaluate clothing. Additionally, a question to a unit enabled with Alexa will generate style suggestions dependent on shopping preferences, climate and other variables.

Amazon is reportedly suggesting that owners of Echo Look get rid of their devices via its recycling service. The eCommerce retailer reportedly says that owners have been provided with deep discounts on the Echo Show 5. It is also providing complimentary Amazon Photos accounts for the storage of Echo Look media up to July 24 of next year.

In separate news, Amazon, Vogue Magazine and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) have rolled out Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion, a new online storefront.

The initiative was started to raise funds for people in the fashion community who have faced the impacts of the coronavirus. The idea reportedly originated from the “A Common Thread” program, which was forged by the CFDA and Vogue in April.

The new digital storefront offers fashion companies and designers with a method to reach Amazon’s shoppers as well as bring income amid the pandemic.

