Vogue, Amazon Launch New Offering To Help Designers

Vogue, Amazon Launch New Offering To Help Designers

For many, fashion has taken a back seat as much of the nation’s workforce is doing their jobs at home – in sweats.

But as the industry struggles like the rest of the planet due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vogue Magazine, Amazon and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) (the New York City trade group that includes more than 450 fashion and accessory designers) have launched a new digital storefront, Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion.

The initiative, supported by a $500,000 donation from Amazon, was founded to raise funds for those in the fashion community who have been impacted by COVID-19. The idea stemmed from the “A Common Thread” initiative, which was forged by Vogue and the CFDA in April.

The new online storefront provides designers and fashion businesses with a way to reach Amazon’s customers and to generate income during the pandemic.

“While there isn’t one simple fix for our industry, which has been hit so hard, I believe this is an important step in the right direction,” Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor in chief, in a statement. 

Among the designers featured are Batsheva, Chloe Gosselin, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Jonathan Cohen, Tabitha Simmons, Alejandra Alonso Rojas and Victor Glemaud.

“Whether you’re a die-hard bohemian or live for statement pieces, there’s something waiting for you in this collection of designers,” StyleCaster wrote.

The fashion news service suggests that if consumers are financially able, they should shop these businesses and help support an industry that is struggling right now – particularly as the fate of Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Week, which is typically scheduled for September, is still up in the air. 

This isn’t the first pair-up between Amazon and Vogue. In 2018, Amazon’s Echo Look’s partnered with Vogue and GQ magazines to provide fashion recommendations in the device’s companion app.

