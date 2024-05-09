Amazon to Launch Dedicated Online Store in Ireland in 2025

Amazon will launch a dedicated online store in Ireland in 2025.

The new Amazon.ie will offer more products from Irish businesses; low, local prices; and no additional customs charges, the company said in a Wednesday (May 8) press release.

“This underscores our continued commitment to Ireland and will bring a wide selection of great value products with fast delivery to Irish customers, as well as provide great opportunities for small- and medium-sized Irish businesses to reach a bigger audience at home and abroad,” John Boumphrey, Ireland and U.K. country manager at Amazon, said in the release.

The new store will provide an enhanced experience for both new and existing customers, according to the release. It will do so by delivering a localized shopping experience to those who already shop on Amazon stores in other countries.

In addition, more than 1,000 Irish businesses already sell on Amazon. They generated over 150 million euros (about $162 million) in export sales in 2022, the release said.

Amazon itself employs 6,500 people in Ireland, including data engineers, operations management, finance and other roles, per the release.

In other moves in Ireland, Amazon launched its first fulfillment center in the country in 2022; signed a five-year agreement with An Post in 2023 that will make deliveries and returns faster and easier; and invested more than 17 billion euros (about $18 billion) in the country since 2020, according to the report.

“Our teams across the country are so excited about this next chapter in our story here and are looking forward to delivering for our customers through our new Irish store in 2025,” Darragh Kelly, Ireland general manager for customer fulfillment at Amazon, said in the release.

In another announcement, Amazon said Thursday (May 9) that it is heading into its 25th year of offering Amazon Marketplace, its online experience that offers goods from independent sellers, many of which are small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Launched in 2000, Amazon Marketplace has enabled independent sellers to employ more than 1.8 million people in the United States and has contributed to these sellers now accounting for more than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store.

